The decision is due to irregularities detected on the bottom of the car after the end of the race. Ferrari reaches the podium with the Spaniard, while Norris advances to second place

Marco Bruckner

If a good morning starts in the morning, the day doesn’t start well for Mercedes and Ferrari fans. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who finished second and sixth respectively yesterday, were disqualified from the United States GP after technical commissioner Jo Bauer detected irregularities in the bottoms of their cars. The Red team consoles itself with third place for Carlos Sainz, who arrived at the foot of the podium at the end of the race. Lando Norris instead takes second place, yet another of the season. Disqualification that impacts both rankings with Hamilton seeing second place slip away in the drivers’ ranking, while Ferrari takes points away from Mercedes in the constructors’ ranking. See also Dakar | Peterhansel: "Audi's goal in 2023 will be victory"

the reasons for the decision — As mentioned, the disqualification is due to irregularities on the bottom. The broken article is 3.5.9 letter E, relating to the wear of the flat bottom, which indicates that the plank of the cars must be at least 9 millimeters thick. Measurement not respected by Ferrari and Mercedes, who in fact confirmed the validity of the measurement by Jo Bauer, the technical delegate who found the irregularity. Hamilton therefore sees a great placing disappear, achieved after a race in which his W14 showed great pace. For Leclerc, however, it rained in the wet: after finishing sixth despite starting from pole, due to a completely incorrect strategy in the garage, he also received the cold shower of disqualification.

how the ranking changes — The disqualification, despite arriving with both titles already awarded (the drivers’ title to Max Verstappen and the constructors’ title to Red Bull), has a great impact on both classifications. In the drivers’ race, Lewis Hamilton sees the possibility of catching Sergio Perez in second place disappearing, with the Mexican, in the midst of a crisis, breathing a sigh of relief. In the manufacturers’ championship, however, Ferrari gains something over Mercedes: thanks to Sainz’s third place, with George Russell only seventh, the Red team is now 22 points behind and ignites the fight for second place in constructors, valid both for pride and for an economic factor. See also The latest news on the transfer market in Argentina: Saracchi, Silvio Romero, Mauro Zárate and more