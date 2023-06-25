A cute granny has stolen your heart of Internet users by show the passion with which you cut hair, because truly his work leaves his clients happy.

The granny that has gone viral is dedicated to the trade of barbershop, a professional job that is related to the care and grooming of men’s hair, beards, and mustaches.

The elderly woman is known on the TikTok social network as Doña Varda, a granny originally from the municipality of Caetanos in Brazil who has won the hearts and applause of Internet users for showing the commitment and passion she dedicates to each of the haircuts you do.

In her videos, which have several million views on TikTok, the granny shows great skill with a razor, scissors, razor, and other barber tools.

Likewise, the woman has stood out on the social network for showing that she has even greater skill than many hairdressers, since she dominates the faded and tribal cuts with fretwork drawn on the scalp.

“Grandma cuts it better than my hairdresser”, “Incredible, to brag that a granny cut my hair great”, were some of the comments.