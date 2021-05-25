In the new Far Cry 6 we will fight for the liberation of our homeland, Yara, where there is a man who will stand in our way, the hated dictator Antón Castillo. Castillo’s army is rampaging through the population, and violence collides with the serene waters of the Caribbean, pristine beaches, and Yara’s rich tropical forests. This great adventure in Cuba will arrive in Spain dubbed into Latin Spanish to enhance immersion.

At the moment, Far Cry 6 does not have an exact release date after the delay it suffered caused by the pandemic. But it would be closer than we think, since during yesterday, several clues indicated that a New trailer or gameplay for Far Cry 6 could be published very soon. This could be a warm-up to what we’ll see at the Ubisoft conference at E3 2021. But now, while we await new information, an incredible Far Cry 6 figure has been leaked.

This filtration via Reddit, has shown us the new and incredible Far Cry 6 figure call ‘Lions of yara‘ with Anton and Diego Castillo. This original Ubisoft figure could be announced in the next few days or during E3 2021. As with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6 already has several special editions available for purchase, including one limited and spectacular collector’s edition. But in addition to this, it seems that a figure with two of its protagonists will go on sale with the launch of the game.

This is the spectacular collector’s edition of Far Cry 6 that includes a flamethrower

In Far Cry 6, Antón Castillo is the dictator (El Presidente) of Yara Island who rules with an iron fist. Those who speak out against their methods are put into forced labor. Although the country is restless, Antón believes that only the Castillo family could save the island. Meanwhile, his son Diego Castillo struggles to follow in his father’s bloody footsteps as Antón tries to restore Yara to its former glory.