In the ancient thermal baths of San Casciano dei Bagni, offerings to the gods continue to be found almost five meters underground
Archaeologists are amazed by the extraordinary and mysterious archaeological treasure from Etruscan and Roman times from almost 2,300 years ago: Statuesthousands of coins, jewelry, chicken eggs, bronze snakes (among them one almost a meter long, one…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Incredible #Etruscan #find #Italy #sanctuary #statues #crowns #jewels #bronze #snakes #eggs
Leave a Reply