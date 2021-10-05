fromFabian Mueller conclude

Felix Durach conclude

In Berlin there could have been manipulations in the general election. In some cases, young people were also able to cast their votes in the election.

Update from October 5, 5:04 p.m .: The Berlin Senate apologized to the voters for organizational problems in the vote on September 26th. “I would also like to officially apologize on behalf of the Senate to everyone who had difficulties with voting,” said Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz of the SPD on Tuesday after a Senate meeting. “The right to vote that citizens have is constitutive for a democracy.” The problems should not be repeated.

After election day, reports of missing or incorrect ballot papers, possible counting and other mishaps and long waiting times for voting increased. Kollatz said that so far “not everything that has been publicly discussed” can be confirmed. But there were incidents that shouldn’t have happened. As examples of confirmed incidents, the Senator cited false ballot papers in some polling stations or “significant communication problems” between polling stations and the district election boards.

Kollatz was unable to confirm media reports that 16 and 17-year-olds could also have voted for the Bundestag or the House of Representatives. These questions need to be followed up. 16- and 17-year-olds were eligible to vote for the district assembly, but not for the Bundestag and the House of Representatives.

Incredible election glitch in Berlin: Minors could probably vote on the Bundestag – the consequences are uncertain

First report from October 5th: Berlin – The mishaps that occurred in Berlin on September 26th in the 2021 federal election were probably far more extensive than previously assumed. As the world reported that several youths were mistakenly handed ballot papers at the polling station. Due to the nature of the postal voting documents, there was also the possibility of manipulation. This made it possible for minors as well as EU foreigners to take part in the Bundestag election and the election to the Berlin House of Representatives *.

Election mishaps in Berlin: young people were given ballot papers

The portal reports on three young people from Berlin who were handed the ballot papers for the Bundestag election and the election to the Berlin House of Representatives in the polling station on election Sunday, even though they were not yet 18 years old. The reason for this was apparently that the young people had received an invitation to vote for the district assembly, in which young people aged 16 and over are also entitled to vote. In the polling stations, the ballot papers for the other elections were then wrongly handed out. According to the report, one of the young people returned the ballot. The other two were not aware that they were not eligible to vote.

Berlin election: Postal voting documents made manipulation possible – consequences unclear

As RBB reports, there were opportunities for manipulation, especially with the postal voting documents. Eligible voters for the elections of the Bundestag and the Berlin House of Representatives could therefore pass on their postal ballot papers to minors or EU foreigners who were only eligible to vote for the district assembly. Since all voting documents had to be handed in in one envelope for the postal vote in Berlin, they could participate anonymously in all elections. Those eligible to vote, who might have passed on their documents, could then have received new ballot papers at the polling station on election day.

The Berlin Senate had announced that it would discuss the events of the September 26 election on Tuesday. Already on election day there were reports from the capital of long queues in front of polling stations or missing ballot papers *. The extent of the possible manipulations and breakdowns is not yet known. Neither did the answer to the question of whether the failure to vote could have an impact on the award of the mandate *. (fd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA