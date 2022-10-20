Suddenly, going against the current of fashions, customs and styles, a wonderful musical program premiered a couple of weeks ago in the prime time slot of La 1 de Televisión Española. One of those that could perfectly serve to make magical and unrepeatable moments of Iron and chrome bits a couple of decades from now, if this cut-and-sew space survived by then. It is a contest in which, against all odds, not only unknown twenty-year-olds dueling against becoming song stars overnight, but also some essential references of Spanish pop forever, veteran performers who for the last years, and with a few occasional exceptions, they seemed to have been banned from the most noble, familiar, privileged and friendly area of ​​the television world.

Out there parade such unexpected artists on this type of catwalks, but at the same time so essential and with careers as well amortized as those that may have been developed over the last thirty, forty or fifty years by people like Ana Belén, Víctor Manuel, Miguel Poveda, Sole Giménez, Carlos Goñi, Antonio Carmona, Diego Torres or Ainhoa ​​Arteta. And they do it by entertaining the staff with what they know how to do best, singing live surrounded by excellent and applied musicians, who also play rigorously live after preparing some versions elaborated with care and sensitivity of songs taken from the highest-end pop songbook. contemporary Spanish.

So extraordinary is the invention within our musical programming that the name of the composers of the songs performed (Antonio Vega, Manolo García, Rozalén, Fito Cabrales or Miguel Ríos, for example) is even specified in a label under each title, a fact unusual that, although habitual in foreign televisions, comes to contradict the permanent ignoring of the work of the Spanish authors in ours.

That same interest in dignifying the artist’s profession is also extended on this occasion to the participating performers, who are not even required in the script to air many more intimate details than those referring to the exercise of their profession, but rather are not even asks them to make a fool of themselves by dancing or singing in a language they do not speak, as used to be customary in any talent show that is priced for these latitudes.

The creature is broadcast on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. and has been baptized as amazing duosresorting to an adjective that is abused, as Álex Grijelmo warned in an article published in this same newspaper, but that in this case it would be convenient to accept due to the unusual nature of the details that we have been telling and even the mechanics of the contest itself.

The program consists of putting these veteran artists to sing with others who could be their children or grandchildren, artists who are newcomers to the world of song but already regulars on the charts. Names such as Antonio José, Agoney, Chema Rivas, Marta Soto, Paul Alone, Nia, La Cebolla or Yoly Saa, who suddenly discover, like some of their astonished and excited followers, the elegance and versatility of Ana Belén , the beauty and commitment of Víctor Manuel’s repertoire, the energy and duende of Miguel Poveda or the subtlety and vocal virtuosity of Sole Giménez, among other unexpected accidents.

Each veteran interpreter will end up singing with one of the emerging ones in a kind of intergenerational game that appeals to complicity and sympathy between them and that finally procures moments as exciting and sublime as Ana Belén and Agoney interpreting the delicious was carried away by you by Antony Vega. These newly formed duos will face each other, while the public attending the respective galas cast their votes celebrating their favorite performances in an impromptu opposition that neither adds nor subtracts from the most important thing that has just happened on stage: those moments of true magic. and emotion in a program with maximum audience with music as the authentic and main protagonist.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP