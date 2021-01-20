Roma does not raise its head. After the humiliating defeat in the derby last Friday, the giallorossi were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Spezia, who triumphed 4-2 in extra time, after 90 very intense minutes. The Romanista disaster is twofold, because the blow will also come due to an improper alignment, and it is the second time this year (it already happened on the first day of Serie A, against Verona.

Fonseca, after the red card to Mancini and Pau López in the first part of the extension, made two changes, removing the goalkeeper Fuzato and Ibáñez from the bench, and came to add six. The only one to say that something did not add up was Pellegrini, but they ignored him. Roman managers misinterpreted the regulation: in case of overtime, in fact, another interruption for substitutions is allowed, but only if during the 90 minutes five were not used. Amazing.

The party promised a show as soon as it began, with an opportunity to Borja Mayoral and a penalty for the visitors, due to a lack of Cristante on Maggiore, performed by Galabinov. The Italian team, at 15 ‘, even achieved 0-2, thanks to a bad pass from Kumbulla that Saponara took advantage with a right hand.

From then on, the citizens of the capital lived their best moment, making merits to come back. Pellegrini, before the break, forced and made the 1-2 penalty, and in the second half, after having wasted several times, a soft Vaseline from Mkhitaryan was worth the tie.

The giallorosso mistake, there, was not completing the comeback. He had it very close, in 86 ‘, with Borja Mayoral, which returned to have no aim after an error of Vignali. The extension was reached, then, which for Fonseca’s was disastrous from the beginning. In just two minutes, the Romanists were left with nine players on the pitch: Mancini were sent off, for a double yellow, and goalkeeper Pau López, who knocked Piccoli down on a bad start. There was the mess of the changes, which made everything that happened later useless.

Roma held out until they couldAlthough between exhaustion and double numerical inferiority, his defeat seemed only a matter of time. At 102 ‘right Daniele Verde, formerly of Valladolid who grew up in the giallorossa quarry, performed with a header on 2-3, and in 119 ‘another wonderful Vaseline, this time from Saponara, closed the poker. A historic triumph for him Spezia, which is given away the quarterfinals at Maradona against Naples, which he already beat in Serie A. Roma, meanwhile, is experiencing the blackest moment in recent months.