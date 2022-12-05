Incredible! dog was caught helping its owner during a jiu-jitsu tournament

A video for the nice girl went viral on social networks A dog’s reaction to seeing his owner on the ground participating in a jiu-jitsu tournament.

In the video published by dojoroninchile’s instagram profile, you can see that a group of young people is competing in the Chilean Open national championship in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu category, but the tournament is bizarrely interrupted.

Six couples can be seen competing, most of them are on the ground, making a series of holds, a characteristic movement of the best known of this sport. However, from the top right of the screen you can see a medium-sized black dog entering the competition area.

The animal, which entered wagging its tail, calmly crosses the tatami until it reaches the couple in the lower right corner and, under the gaze of the referees who watch each pair, gently steps between the two athletes and rests its front legs and head on the competitor who is lying on the groundthus separating the two opponents.

Initially, neither the two athletes, nor the referee who saw them, showed a reaction. However, the judge interrupts the competition and both he and the opponent of the presumed owner of the dog react by caressing the animal, while the young man on the ground only manages to start laughing.

The animal was removed from the mat when another referee enters the scene and takes the dog in his arms, while the audience applauds the dog. The animal does not put up any type of resistance and did not show an aggressive attitude either. at any point in the competition.

