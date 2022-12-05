Monday, December 5, 2022
Incredible! dog was caught helping its owner during a jiu-jitsu tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World
Dog helps owner during jiu-jitsu duel

The episode happened during a competition in Chile.

screenshot taken from @dojoroninchile’s Instagram

The video on social networks has gone viral due to the animal’s sympathetic reaction.

A video for the nice girl went viral on social networks A dog’s reaction to seeing his owner on the ground participating in a jiu-jitsu tournament.

(Also: Bukele encloses a municipality with 10,000 soldiers to capture gang members)

In the video published by dojoroninchile’s instagram profile, you can see that a group of young people is competing in the Chilean Open national championship in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu category, but the tournament is bizarrely interrupted.

See also  Government crisis, Pd: "We will do everything possible to keep Draghi inside"

Six couples can be seen competing, most of them are on the ground, making a series of holds, a characteristic movement of the best known of this sport. However, from the top right of the screen you can see a medium-sized black dog entering the competition area.

The animal, which entered wagging its tail, calmly crosses the tatami until it reaches the couple in the lower right corner and, under the gaze of the referees who watch each pair, gently steps between the two athletes and rests its front legs and head on the competitor who is lying on the groundthus separating the two opponents.

(Read: Port-au-Prince, the capital kidnapped by brutal gangs)

Initially, neither the two athletes, nor the referee who saw them, showed a reaction. However, the judge interrupts the competition and both he and the opponent of the presumed owner of the dog react by caressing the animal, while the young man on the ground only manages to start laughing.

The animal was removed from the mat when another referee enters the scene and takes the dog in his arms, while the audience applauds the dog. The animal does not put up any type of resistance and did not show an aggressive attitude either. at any point in the competition.

See also  The new Constitution of Chile faces a path of thorns

