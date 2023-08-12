There could not have been a more beautiful final, and perhaps one could not even imagine. Giuseppe Scurto’s Torino Primavera adds the Memorial Mamma e Papà Cairo cup to its very rich bulletin board. And it does so for the first time in its history, beating Chivu’s Inter in the final at the end of a truly spectacular final. The regulation ninety minutes were not enough, at the end of which the score was three to three. Fourteen penalty kicks were needed to award the Memorial: from the penalty spot it ended 6-5 for the grenade (final score 9-8), with Toro Abati’s goalkeeper the absolute protagonist, having saved three penalties. The Nerazzurri Calligaris had previously intercepted two. In the ninety minutes the goals were, in sequence, by Di Maggio (Inter), Savva from a penalty (Toro), Kamate (Inter), Gabellini (Toro), Berenbruch (Inter) and Longoni from a penalty (Toro). The grandstand of the Moccagatta in Alessandria was very full: the very popular tournament organized by Turin in memory of Mrs. Maria Giulia Castelli and the former grenade vice president Giuseppe Cairo, the parents of president Urbano Cairo, was also a success for the ninth year.