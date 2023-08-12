Scurto’s team come back three times for the Nerazzurri in 90 minutes (3-3) and then recover from a 1-3 run in the final lottery: 6-5 from the penalty spot, goalkeeper Abati was the absolute star
– Alexandria
There could not have been a more beautiful final, and perhaps one could not even imagine. Giuseppe Scurto’s Torino Primavera adds the Memorial Mamma e Papà Cairo cup to its very rich bulletin board. And it does so for the first time in its history, beating Chivu’s Inter in the final at the end of a truly spectacular final. The regulation ninety minutes were not enough, at the end of which the score was three to three. Fourteen penalty kicks were needed to award the Memorial: from the penalty spot it ended 6-5 for the grenade (final score 9-8), with Toro Abati’s goalkeeper the absolute protagonist, having saved three penalties. The Nerazzurri Calligaris had previously intercepted two. In the ninety minutes the goals were, in sequence, by Di Maggio (Inter), Savva from a penalty (Toro), Kamate (Inter), Gabellini (Toro), Berenbruch (Inter) and Longoni from a penalty (Toro). The grandstand of the Moccagatta in Alessandria was very full: the very popular tournament organized by Turin in memory of Mrs. Maria Giulia Castelli and the former grenade vice president Giuseppe Cairo, the parents of president Urbano Cairo, was also a success for the ninth year.
Happy
—
In the end, the president Urbano Cairo was very satisfied. “We are very happy, we finally won an edition of the Memorial after nine years – he comments -: sorry if I’m a fan for once, but this victory makes us happy. If my parents had been next to me to see this final , they would have had a lot of fun. And they would have been happy.” In addition to the victory of Toro and second place for Inter, third place for Milan who beat Juventus in the consolation final with Scotti’s goal. The best goalkeeper award went to Lorenzo Abati of Torino, top scorer Matteo Spinaccé of Inter and best player Issiaka Kamate of Inter. For the Toro youth sector, directed by Ruggero Ludergnani, it’s a nice way to start the season.
