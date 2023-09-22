The physical problem suffered by the Portuguese against Sheriff is only the latest in a long series. Pinto’s bet and the risks for the Giallorossi

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

Bad luck has something to do with it, but it seriously risks not being the main problem for Roma and Renato Sanches. And it is precisely this that keeps Mourinho and the Giallorossi staff anxious. The umpteenth physical problem suffered by the Portuguese during his debut in the Europa League against Sheriff could in fact have triggered a case linked to the midfielder's state of health. And this is confirmed by the words of the Special One after the match in Tiraspol: "Unfortunately this is Sanches, he is always at risk, and the reason is difficult to understand. Bayern Munich didn't understand, neither did PSG and we too are struggling. He is a great player, he needs to get on the pitch. He had three days of rest, he was super ok to play another 45 minutes, but he felt something."

stop them — The former PSG player sadly left the pitch after 28 minutes due to a problem with his right thigh which will force him to undergo medical tests in the next few hours. The situation does not appear rosy given that yesterday's stoppage was the second since his arrival in the capital after the muscle injury suffered in training immediately after the first championship match against Salernitana. But what makes the picture of number 20 worrying is another fact. With yesterday's injury, in fact, the number of muscle injuries suffered by Sanches since the start of the 2020/21 season rose to 15. A worrying figure for a 26-year-old player.

the pinto bet — If the Portuguese's stop risks being a setback for Mourinho and his staff, it would instead be a real mockery for general manager Tiago Pinto. Only twenty days ago the Giallorossi manager had personally gone out of his way to reassure the environment about the physical condition of his pupil: "Everything that will go wrong with Renato Sanches will only have one person responsible. Tiago Pinto. I'm obsessed with that player. At Benfica I wanted to get him, in Rome I wasn't able to do it before. Now yes. He has had problems in the past, it's true. If he has them in the future it will be my fault. I am convinced that with this coach, with this technical staff and with our doctors we will be able to bring Renato to his best. If he plays a certain number of games we have to redeem him. If things go well, ok. If they go wrong it's only my fault, I'm aware of the risks. He is a player who drives me crazy."