Incredible “boxing” match between a tourist and a kangaroo in Australia

The case of a “boxing kangaroo” was known during the last hours when a video showing the animal’s strange behavior went viral on social media.

In the images, captured by one of the visitors to the placeBuckley, a baby kangaroo who lives in an animal shelter on the outskirts of Perth, in Australia, he began attacking various venue attendees and beating them on several occasions.

(We recommend reading: Bubu and Payler: the police dogs who are famous on TikTok for reaching their retirement).

The kangaroo had arrived at the wildlife refuge a few months ago.

It is said that the animal would first have attacked a woman who was with her son, but then a man intervened at the scene of the events and managed to separate the animal from the family.



However, the baby kangaroo continued to attack the subject who was in the park and provided him with several “fists”.

(It might interest you: This would be the reason why ‘Wilson’, hero in operation hope, has not appeared).

The incident occurred at the Cohunu Koala Park shelter in Byford, and the confrontation is said to have lasted for about two minutes.

The situation was brought under control when one of the park workers He reached where the kangaroo was and managed to calm him down.

However, they point out in local media that the animal’s behavior is unusual and that it is because it was not used to interacting with humans, since it is a baby.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Piqué’s family reveals why he would marry Clara Chía as he never did with Shakira

Yeison Jiménez revealed that he graduated from high school while paying house for jail

Beauty pageant participant fell into the water in the middle of her catwalk