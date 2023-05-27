Sunday, May 28, 2023
Incredible: Bayern Munich wins the title, but throws out two of its brains

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Incredible: Bayern Munich wins the title, but throws out two of its brains


The German cast achieved one more title this Saturday.

The top leader of the Bayern Munich, Herbert Hainerannounced this Saturday the dismissal of the president of the club’s board of directors, Oliver Kahn, and the sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

He pointed out that it was decided on Friday in the club’s supervisory council, but he stressed: “For us it was important to communicate only today after the game that the
Bayern beat Cologne 1-2 to win the Bundesliga,” Hainer said.
On Sunday, more clarity

“We had always said that we wanted to concentrate one hundred percent on sports and on the title. Now we have communicated it to the squad. Tomorrow we will offer a press conference in which details will be given,” he added.

CoachThomas Tuchel, He acknowledged that he knew from Friday the decision of the supervisory board.

“I know it since yesterday. Today the dressing room will know it. Hasan was the one who called me eight weeks ago and convinced me to take over the team,” said the coach.

Tuchel took over as manager after Bayern squandered ten points they had led and lost the lead, leading to the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann.

The team’s performance under Tuchel’s leadership was full of ups and downs. They were eliminated in the German Cup and the Champions League and had an irregular performance in the Bundesliga, but in the end they closed it with the title.

EFE

Recommended

