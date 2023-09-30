Robert Kimutai Ngeno, 29-year-old Kenyan runner, finished third in Sunday’s Buenos Aires Marathon after a dog attacked him in the middle of the race in the final stretch of the 42 kilometers, when he was ahead of his competitors.

Your compatriot Cornelius Kiplagat took the top prizebut the situation aroused strong indignation in his country, with severe criticism of the politics and sports authorities of the African country for not raising a protest about the event.

Ngeno had led the race for most of its development, until between kilometer 25 and 38 a dog approached him and began barking and chasing him for several minutes, which caused him to lose concentration and other competitors to overtake him.

The athlete managed to come back up to finish in third positionwith a time of 2 hours and 10 minutes, but the incident deprived him of winning a prize totaling 1.1 million Kenyan shillings, equivalent to about US$7,500.

Marathoner Robert kimutai Ngeno was attacked by a dog in Argentina during marathon event last Sunday where he secured third position. UNFORTUNATELY the incompetent CS Ababu of sports and lethargic Athletics kenya has NOT found it wise to protest and call for investigations by… pic.twitter.com/DnR9Td1oP1 — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) September 28, 2023

The athlete was robbed of his dignity and was subjected to unimaginable ridicule

Despite what happened, Neither the Kenya Athletics Federation nor the national government decided to file a complaint or comment on the matter, which aroused the fury of a sector of Kenyan politics.

In particular, the Nandi district senator, Kiprotich Arap Cherargei, launched intense criticism at both authorities for their inaction: “Unfortunately, the incompetent Secretary of Sports, Culture and the Arts Ababu Namwamba and the lethargic Kenyan athletics federation did not consider it wise to protest. and ask the Argentine authorities to investigate the incident. The athlete had his dignity stolen from him and he was subjected to unimaginable ridicule.” Later, the politician was seen agreeing with an assessment about how the government would have acted if the situation had occurred in Africa.

The country’s former Minister of Tourism, Mohammed Hersi, also joined the criticism: “Argentina, just another Third World country with Prada belts where dog owners cannot put their dogs on a leash when marking a route for a marathon.”, he noted on Twitter. The anger was also shared by Ngeno himself, who once he returned to his homeland expressed to the local media Nation that he hopes to “forget this quickly.”

Argentina just another 3rd world with a Prada belt where dog owners can’t leash their pet on a marathon route. Ghasia. https://t.co/k8x5Jlm5wO — Mohammed Hersi : Mr Optimist (@mohammedhersi) September 28, 2023

It was the runner’s second race this year, after finishing fourth in the Stockholm Marathon in June. To prepare for this edition in Buenos Aires, Ngeno had been trained by his compatriot Willy Langat, a former athlete who had competed in multiple disciplines, at the Kelite altitude training camp in Nakuru, in central-western Kenya.

The final podium of the marathon was made up exclusively of Kenyan athletes: Kiplagat established himself as the winner with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 29 seconds, followed by Paul Kipngetich Tanui, who added 2 hours, 9 minutes and 57 seconds, and Own Ngeno, with 2 hours, 10 minutes and 16 seconds.

On Sunday the Buenos Aires marathon was run. Kenyan Robert Kimutai Ngeno 🇰🇪 was leading the race, but was relegated and finished in 3rd place. The reason? A dog attacked him in the middle of the competition. There are no videos of the event, but this photo appeared.📸 @scherargei pic.twitter.com/oH3ZJIu8nE — VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 28, 2023

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA)

