The Spaniards ahead thanks to a half own goal by Kamada, in injury time the Biancoceleste goalkeeper scores the crazy goal to make it 1-1

Nicola Berardino

Ivan Provedel will save Lazio against Atletico Madrid. Not only with his saves, but above all by scoring the 1-1 goal. Headed in the fifth minute of added time when the Spaniards seemed to have the victory in their pocket, with Barrios’ goal in the 29th minute of the first half. Sarri’s goalkeeper had already scored in his career when he was at Juve Stabia in Serie B, in the 2-2 draw in Ascoli on 7 February 2020. His feat brings a smile back to Lazio after the three defeats in the first four days of the championship .

unlocks the athletic — Sarri changes three roles for Lazio who lost against Juventus on Saturday. Patric and Luca Pellegrini enter the defense in place of Casale and Hysaj (not at their best, but on the bench). As a director, Vecino was preferred to Cataldi. Simeone has to deal with six injured players, including Koke, Lemar and De Paul. After 16 years, the Lazio crowd at the Olimpico finds the Champions League again (in 2020-21 without fans due to Covid). Ovation and applause from the entire stadium for the great former Biancoceleste Atletico coach: protagonist with four trophies (including the 2000 scudetto) in the golden years of the Cragnotti cycle. Simeone thanks him by addressing the various sectors of the Olimpico. Atletico's aggressive start. Lazio blocks and then gains meters. Sarri's team organizes the maneuver between the opponent's pressing. Oblak anticipates Immobile to shoot. The Atletico goalkeeper is on guard for a shot from Kamada. The Biancocelesti's ball possession is growing. Header off target by Romagnoli following a corner by Luis Aberto. The Lazio defender then also used coverage to face an incursion from Griezmann. Simeone warned for being too exuberant on the sidelines. Oblak sends Zaccagni's parable from a free kick into the corner. Lazio ready to attack. Spectacular volley by Luis Alberto from outside the area: just wide. In the 29th minute Atletico turned the game around and took the lead. Barrios' strike from distance with Kamada's deflection displacing Provedel. Sarri was also warned for leaving the technical area. Pellegrini gets hurt (knocked to the ankle in a clash with Molina) and Lazzari comes in and goes to the right while Marusic moves up to the role of left back. Lazio are agile on the flanks but have difficulty getting shots. Compact athleticism between the various departments. At half-time with the score 1-0 for the Madrid team.

provedel shot — Atletico restarts with Gimenez replacing Barrios. The new arrival goes into defense while Witsel advances in midfield and immediately becomes dangerous: he foils Provedel. Lazio recharges. Vecino whips over the crossbar. He sensationally wastes Immobile in front of Oblak who rejects making up for the wrong referral in the action. Choirs from the Olimpico to encourage the Biancoceleste striker. Spanish restart, Griezmann misses the target. Luis Immobile-Luis Alberto combination: Oblak shields. In the 17th minute Sarri brought on Guendouzi and Isaksen to replace Kamada and Felipe Anderson. Atletico came close to doubling their lead in the 21st minute: Morata's shot from the outside of the post, deflected by Romagnoli. Provedel's feat on Lino who appeared in front of the goal. Zaccagni's cross shot: Oblak hits the corner. All-out game. Very high pace. In the 29th minute Simeone replaces Witsel with Correa. Another double change in Lazio: in the 31st minute Cataldi and Correa replace Vecino and Zaccagni. Two minutes and Simeone brings in Riquelme for Lino. A conclusion from Luis Alberto is central. Who then becomes insidious even with a shot from distance. Lazio launched into a final assault with a lot of temperament. But Atletico locks themselves in the area. Razor from Cataldi deflected by Oblak into the corner. Then in the fifth minute of injury time Provedel appeared in the area and headed home an assist from Luis Alberto. It's Lazio's equalizer with Sarri's goalkeeper that makes his happiness explode. And the final 1-1 unleashed the joy of the 50,000 fans at the Olimpico.