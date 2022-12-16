Incredible: Argentines transform water into wine at the World Cup, video

The 2022 World Cup ends on Sunday in style with the final between the Argentina of Lionel Messi and the France of Kylian Mbappe, ending a month of football with many surprises, such as the feat of Moroccoadorned by the spectacular saves of several archers.

The battle for Golden Boot The World Cup also takes place on Sunday: Messi and Mbappé lead the way (5 goals each) and both World Cup superstars Paris Saint-Germain they will give everything to score and help their team.

(Lautaro Martínez: his partner makes a strong complaint in Qatar)

(Lionel Messi: his wife, uncomfortable with the fan who records her in Doha, video)

Winning that award and the World Cup are two weighty arguments to win the Golden Ball in 2023. It would be the eighth for the Argentine (35 years old) and the first for Mbappé (23).

But if both stars are stopped in the final, their lieutenants could take advantage of it: Julián Álvarez and Olivier Giroudwith 4 goals each, are not far behind.

Is incredible

But in Doha you live crazy. The Argentine fans who manage to enjoy their time in the city, for Qatar, for the World Cup.

Not only do they attend the stadiums, but outside of them the white and blue tide ‘scares’ the public that encounters them.

And in one of the places in the city, they even do magic, like in that video that shows them turning water into wine.

(The promise that the pairs of the Argentine national team will fulfill if pairs of players from Argentina win in Qatar) (Argentina vs. France: how much do the tickets cost to see the final?)

Ha ha ha, never in my life have I seen madness of the level that we are all experiencing in so many aspects these days. But look at the one that comes with the pack of bottles, ha ha ha!pic.twitter.com/b6FKzDv8hf — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) December 15, 2022

Sports