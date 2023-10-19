The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Al Hilal confirmed this Wednesday Neymar’s serious injury: he tore the anterior ligament and meniscus in his knee. The number 10 of the Brazilian team left the field of play in the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay after a serious sprain to his left knee, but tests confirmed the worst.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia vs Ecuador: this is how the ‘rating’ fight between Caracol and RCN ended, there was a beating

“Medical examinations revealed that the player Neymar Jr. suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage, he will undergo surgery later and a postoperative treatment program will be determined,” Al Hilal initially stated on his social networks.

“The attacker will undergo a surgical procedure, on a date yet to be defined, to correct the injuries. The medical department of the Brazilian National Team, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al Hilal, are in permanent contact and aligned in the recovery of the athlete,” confirmed the CBF through an official statement.

Neymar will miss the match with Colombia. See also MotoGP | The speculations amuse Marquez and create interest in Ducati

Al Hilal can claim Fifa for Neymar’s injury

This Thursday it became known that Al Hilal of the Arab League can claim significant compensation after Neymar’s injury. According to the governing body’s Club Protection Program, the entity should give significant money to clubs that lose their players due to physical problems while competing with their national teams in Fifa tournaments.

This program, which was extended until 2026, is focused on teams that lose a player for more than 28 days, which is why Neymar’s case is in the requirements.

Read here: Neymar, heartbroken: his heartbreaking message after confirming his injury

Neymar was seriously injured.

According to the program, the Saudis could initially collect a sum close to 1.5 million euros (about 7 billion Colombian pesos) and then he would receive monthly payments until the Brazilian star recovers. It should be noted that Al Hilal has every right to claim compensation from Fifa from the first day of Neymar’s injury.

“Fifa covers a maximum of one year of injury and The amount of compensation is limited to 7,500,000 eurosbeing the maximum amount paid per day in which the player cannot play 20,548 euros. The total amount that the Fifa program will distribute annually to clubs in the event of injuries is 80 million euros, so any claim by Al-Hilal must be accommodated within these parameters,” explained Eduardo Carlezzo, specialist in Sports Law. .

Also: Colombia National Team: when does it play in a qualifying round again? Know rival and schedule

Neymar asks for the departure of his coach

Neymar’s message

After confirming the injury, Neymar sent an emotional message on his Instagram account, where he thanked his friends and fans for their support.

“It is a very sad moment, the worst. “I know I’m strong, but this time I’m going to need my friends (family and friends) even more,” Neymar began his message.

“It is not easy to go through an injury and surgery, imagine going through all this again after 4 months of recovery,” said the footballer in relation to his previous injury.

Finally, the Brazilian star thanked all the messages of support he has received in these hours. “I have faith, too much… But I put the strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO