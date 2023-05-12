Incredible: a young man had his belongings stolen, and the thief turned out to be his ex

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The young woman who was not saved from her ex-boyfriend, now, is afraid of going out
When people believe that they will never see their ex-partner again, they do not imagine that they will meet again in the least indicated place. An example of this is this unusual robbery that took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to information from the authorities, the theft took place in a corner of the 9 de Julio neighborhoodwhen an 18-year-old girl was robbed of her belongings by a thief, who fled the scene seconds later.
When the victim filed the complaint, the police began the search for the man, who was arrested meters after the fact. Once the woman was called by the authorities to identify the thief, she realized that it was nothing more than her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend.
Local media They indicated that the man was arrested, and now, he will be tried not only for the crime of robbery, but also for sexual violence.
FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA
ELTIEMPO.COM
