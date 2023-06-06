Incredible: 4-year-old girl fell from a third floor and survived with a fracture

In Brooklyn, New York (United States), neighbors got a big scare after a four-year-old girl fell from the third floor of a building.

The authorities confirmed that The minor has no serious injuries. and that he will recover in a few days.

It is known that the minor, around 8:30 am, slipped out the window when he came to see through her, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, in the midst of an apparent neglect of parents.

Neighbors from the neighborhood came to help her and she was later transferred to a care center.

At the hospital, experts found that the girl a broken leg.



“Thank God he survived”said one of the policemen who accompanied the event, as reported by Snail News.

Likewise, neighbors who witnessed the event assured that “it is shocking that this has happened here, but all I can say is that I am grateful that everyone is well,” according to the aforementioned outlet.

