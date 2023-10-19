If the specter of drought reappears in Piedmont, elsewhere there is a glimpse of what could happen in the next meteorologically uncertain and worrying months: localized cloudbursts with very small storm cells, but which cause harmful inconvenience to the population with flooding and uncovered roofs; in Ostia Lido, for example, 68 mm of rain fell in just 3 hours, but little or nothing was felt in the surrounding areas, as well as in Civitanova Marche (44 mm in half an hour), Positano (57 mm in 5 hours) or in Pulfero, in the province of Udine (85 mm in 3 hours).

“Faced with the extremization of atmospheric events in an increasingly fragile territory and while awaiting national plans for the mitigation of the effects of the climate crisis, which makes the country’s hydraulic network inadequate, civil prevention information campaigns in increasingly fragile territories are essential. at the mercy of the weather violence” he reiterates Francesco Vincenzi, president of the National Association of Consortia for the Management and Protection of the Territory and Irrigation Waters (Anbi).

Despite the recent rains, 2023 remains a highly anomalous autumn after a September which, with +2.17 degrees on average, is the third warmest since 1831 (source: CNR). In the next few days, while thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in central and northern Italy, in the south temperatures should exceed 30 degrees; in this context the possibility of dangerous extreme phenomena remains very high.

Meanwhile, the weekly report from the Anbi Observatory on Water Resources “photographs” a country where water bodies, especially in the Centre, are under increasing stress.

In the North the levels of the large lakes are decreasing with the Lario and the Sebino falling below average.

Dora Baltea grows in the Aosta Valley, while the flow rate of the Lys torrent is stationary.

The rivers of Piedmont, with the exception of the Varaita, continue to be in water distress: the negative record is for the Tanaro (-77% on the average), due to the long dry period experienced in the southern area of ​​the region (source: ARPA Piedmont) .

In Lombardy the flow rate of the Adda river is stable (approximately 166 cubic meters per second); the region’s water reserves continue to be above average (+14.7%), thanks above all to the surplus of water (+36%) in the smaller reservoirs (source: ARPA Lombardia).

In Veneto the level of the Adige river is decreasing again; the other monitored watercourses maintain low flows and only the Piave shows a positive performance.

In Emilia-Romagna only the Santerno river is above average, while the crisis of the waterways in the western area of ​​the region remains (Taro at 11% and Trebbia at just over 13% of the average monthly flow); on the other hand, it is precisely in the basins of this macrozone that the rainfall deficit is felt most: in the basin between the Parma and Tidone rivers, where the city of Piacenza is located, only 100 millimeters of rain fell in 4 months.

Despite everything, the flow of water along the Po river has increased slightly, although it remains largely deficient: in Isola Sant’Antonio, in Piedmont, more than 2/3 of the volumes that normally flow are missing, while in Pontelagoscuro the gap it is approximately 56%. In Liguria the river levels remain substantially unchanged.

While waiting for the rains, the rivers and lakes of Central Italy suffer the most.

“For us – comments Massimo Gargano, General Director of ANBI – the recipe is always the same: infrastructure of the territory and innovation for the optimization of use of water resources. Our Hydraulic Network Efficiency Plan provides for investments of almost 655 million euros in the central regions of the Peninsula, compared to 314 projects capable of guaranteeing over 3,000 jobs.”

In Tuscany it is always the Serchio riverbed that records the worst performance with a flow rate which decreases week by week and which at the Ripafratta survey was 42% lower than the minimum for vital flow and 84% below the average of the last fifteen years, but even marks -20% compared to 2022, a year of serious crisis for the Lucchesia river; even the Ombrone is progressively sliding towards the limit of vital flow. River levels in the Marche are also stationary (exceptions: Tronto and Nera) and lower than those of the recent past.

In Umbria the level of Lake Trasimeno continues to fall (-cm.148 compared to a minimum limit of -cm.120), while the Nera grows and the Chiascio records an invariance.

As with the Umbrian lake, the “mirrors” of Bracciano and Nemi, in Lazio, also seem not to have emerged from a decade-long period of crisis. In fact, the Bracciano basin lost a further 4 centimeters, reaching the hydrometric level of -cm. 126, while that of Nemi is now even 17 centimeters lower than last year. Slight recovery for the Tiber river, while the levels of the Aniene remain unchanged and the Fiora in the Viterbo area continues to record positive performances.

In Abruzzo, despite the prolonged autumn drought, 2,410,000 cubic meters of water are still retained in the Penne dam, a value significantly higher than the average of the recent past.

In Basilicata, where after a long time the rain has returned, even locally intense, the reservoirs have dropped by 14 million cubic meters of water in a week, while around 5 and a half million cubic meters are distributed by the reservoirs Puglia as evidence of the persistent irrigation needs of the countryside (12 months ago, however, it was already raining a lot in the southern regions).

Finally, in Sicily, in the month of Septemberthe artificial reservoirs provided 35 million cubic meters of water and the water resource, currently retained is overall higher than the average of the past 13 years.