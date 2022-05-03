The disapproval of former student leader Gabriel Boric reaches 61% among the poorest, according to the Praça Pública survey| Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdes

About to complete two months in the presidency of Chile, former student leader Gabriel Boric has suffered a progressive decline in his popularity, especially among the poorest. In just 15 days, the “perception that the country is on the wrong path” rose 18 points to 62%, according to the survey. Public square, held at the end of April by Cadem. Disapproved by more than half of the population (53%), the leftist has presented economic measures to try to improve his image in the eyes of the public.

Only on Monday (2), Boric announced two bills in this sense: one to readjust the minimum wage in the country by 14.3% and another to inject US$ 40 million into the Oil Price Stabilization Fund, in an attempt to to contain the rise in energy resources, in the midst of a historic period of inflation.

The bill introduced by the government to increase the minimum wage this year, from 350,000 pesos (about US$405) to 400,000 pesos (about US$460), was discussed in Parliament on Monday. “It is an unprecedented measure that addresses the impact of rising inflation on the purchasing power of family income,” said Finance Minister Mario Marcel.

The bill, which has yet to pass through both chambers, proposes a first adjustment to 380,000 pesos (about US$440) by August 1, and a second to 400,000 pesos by December. The amount will be retroactive, as of May 1, and will be accompanied by a subsidy for smaller companies “which will cover the increase in the minimum wage that is above inflation”, added the Minister of Economy, Nicolás Grau.

In the second, Boric declared, in a statement reproduced by the Chilean newspaper La Nación, that he had had a “very positive meeting with 14 unions of small and medium-sized companies, with whom we reached an important agreement to increase the minimum wage.”

According to the government, the minimum income should rise to 410,000 pesos per month (US$ 475), starting in January of next year, if the inflation accumulated in the 12 months until December 2022 exceeds 7%.

In March alone, Chile accumulated inflation of 9.4% in 12 months, a situation that led the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate, as a containment measure, from 2.75% to 7% in less than half a year, something unprecedented in the country in more than 20 years. Chile’s economic growth forecast ranges from 1% to 2% in 2022, according to the Central Bank. Last year, the high was 11.7%.

Energy

Already the package of energy measures, announced by Boric on Monday, would aim to help families face winter expenses. The injection of resources into the Oil Price Stabilization Fund “will allow the price of paraffin (kerosene) to fall, which was precisely an indication that the parliamentarians made us see”, said the Chilean leader, according to the newspaper La Tercera.

Boric also promised to send Congress “a bill to stabilize electricity bills, to avoid a sudden rise in the price of light”, as well as a third bill to “improve competition in the gas market”. of collusion,” he said.

“We know it’s a start, we are opening a door: for a long time, we were told that the State cannot distribute and what we are demonstrating with this initiative is that the State can take on this work and fight for prices to fall,” he said. .

(With information from the EFE Agency)