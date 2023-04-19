Mate-XT is a wearable upper limb exoskeleton manufactured by Comau, a company of the Dutch Stellantis group. the Mate-XT was chosen by the US giant John Deere (one of the major producers of agricultural machinery). The aim is to ensure well-being, relieve physical stress and reduce ergonomic risks to its workers engaged in the logistics sector. In particular, the Mate-XT will offer support to John Deere employees in Brazil at the distribution center in Campinas, in the state of São Paulo. Working with John Deere to implement the exoskeleton in its day-to-day operations, Comau organized hands-on training to optimize the use of the wearable device.

Comau’s exoskeleton arrived in 2022 with its third version since 2018, the Mate-XT 4.0. The device is worn like a backpack and replicates the operator’s physiological movements. According to Comau evaluations, it reduces shoulder muscle activity by up to 30% and perceived effort, as reported by over 50% of workers who observed positive improvements in the quality of work. The action of the exoskeleton supports the back muscles thus creating benefits thanks to a significant reduction in physical effort. In its initial conception, Mate was designed for the automotive sector. Feedback from entrepreneurs, managers and insiders have paved the way for other jobs where insiders have to take on strenuous positions. Precisely for this reason, the device has begun to be adopted in other sectors including: automotive, carpentry, construction, agriculture, assembly, logistics.