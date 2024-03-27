Dear flights, the Assaeroporti association: “The INPS is also to blame”

Assayairports point the finger at the INPS. As he explains Carlo Borgomeopresident of the association that brings together airport managers, the link between the high cost of flights and the National Insurance Institute must be identified in the municipal surcharge on boarding fees. This tax, in fact, can increase the cost of the plane ticket by up to 9%.

Second Borgomeothe municipal surcharge “not only risks aggravating the phenomenon of dear-flights and to depress the market, but today it is actually foreign to the objectives of the original law”.

As he writes Milan Financesecond Assayairportsover the years, “unclear and contradictory provisions have increased the amount by allocating a large part of the revenue for purposes not related to air transport”. And the reference is, in fact, “to the 3.5 euros paid generically to the INPS”.

Thus, the association decided to send a letter to Parliament et al Government to ask to immediately review the entire regulatory framework. The proposal is the tax reduction in all Italian airports, starting with the smaller ones. In the managers' idea, a fair amount would be around 2.5 euros, to be reached gradually over 5 years, reserving the proceeds for the airline sector.

In other words, of the 2.5 euros additional, 1.5 euros would go to Air Transport Fund(“proved to be fundamental during the pandemic crisis”, recalls Assaeroporti), and the euro remaining to Airport municipalities.

This would reduce the burden on the airline companiesand the resulting extra cost for passengers, “promoting air connectivity and the competitiveness of the national airport system, and continuing to guarantee stability to the sector, protecting workers, and adequate resources for local administrations”.