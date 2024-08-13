“I’ve had a patient myself who broke a door,” said Gassen, who works in a group practice in Düsseldorf. This is not the norm – the problems are due to a “small, but unfortunately growing clientele,” said Gassen. “The fact that patients cannot behave and have a strange assessment of the urgency of their own treatment is a phenomenon that occurs across nations. But what is also becoming more common is that one person is ill and six people come to the practice or the emergency room to accompany them and make a racket. That is remarkable and extremely unpleasant.”
Gassen called for clear penalties: “In such cases, clear and swift penalties are needed. Otherwise, the message will not get through to some people.” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) wants to better protect rescue workers from hostility and violence by slightly tightening criminal law.
The adjustment – which has not yet been decided – must be extended to doctors’ practices, demanded the head of the statutory health insurance doctors. “It is long overdue to tighten up the penal law in this area. Practices do not have to put up with everything either.”
