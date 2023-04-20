Men’s clothing sewing shops and women’s ateliers these days witnessed a remarkable recovery in their sales, accompanied by a rise in prices in varying proportions in conjunction with the approach of Eid Al-Fitr, which forced dealers to buy ready-made dresses.

The owners of sewing shops confirmed that some people come to the shops a few days before the Eid, which causes them to apologize to them due to the pressure of work and lack of time, and to postpone requests until after the Eid.

In detail, Noura Nasser said that the recent period witnessed an increase in tailoring prices in men’s clothing and women’s clothing stores, and unfortunately it is a habit that we see every year during the festive seasons, stressing that delaying customers from going to the stores a few days before the holiday makes the shop owner control the customer.

Muhammad al-Matroushi explained that he had monitored an increase in the prices of tailoring canadiers before the Eid in sewing shops, at rates ranging between 20 and 30% from their normal price, as the shop owners rely on exploiting the pressure of demand for them to raise prices, pointing out that he resorted in the end to buy ready-made canadiers for him and his children. So as not to fall under time pressure.

Saleh Al Ali said that he monitored the announcement of her apology for not receiving requests during the last week of Ramadan and postponing requests until after Eid Al-Fitr, so he detailed the Eid canaries with the beginning of the month of Ramadan and at relatively reasonable prices in order to avoid such pressures that occur at the end of the holy month.

For his part, Khaled Al-Ghaibi, the owner of a sewing shop, confirmed that the demand for sewing shops increased significantly before Eid Al-Fitr, but the price difference that some monitor is due to the different quality of fabrics from each other, as there are high-priced fabrics because of their raw materials, which is necessarily followed by an increase in the price. The kandora that is detailed with it.

Saeed Al Balushi (a tailor) in one of the shops said that before Ramadan he had received many requests for tailoring “canaders”, but he decided to stop receiving requests 10 days before the holiday because of the huge amount of requests that need work, in addition to that each customer separates more than «Kandortin», and some may elaborate Knadir

several for him and his children, in addition to that some customers ask for specific specifications in tailoring clothes; Which makes the cost greater than usual on normal days and occasions.