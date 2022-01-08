The committee said in a statement: “The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward outstanding performance and enhance the status of the African Cup of Nations, and will be effective in the next edition, which will start on January 9, 2022.”

According to the statement, the total increase in prize money in the tournament amounted to 1.850 million US dollars.

The winner of the title will receive $5 million, an increase of half a million dollars, compared to the previous tournament.

The runner-up will receive $2.75 million, which is an increase of $250,000.

The semi-finalists will receive $2.2 million, an increase of $200,000.

The quarter-finalists will also receive $1.175 million, an increase of $175,000.

Cameroon hosts the African Nations three years after the scheduled date, as it was stripped of the 2019 championship because it was too late in its preparations, and the tournament was then postponed for a year starting from 2021 due to the Corona virus pandemic.

The African Cup is held every two years, not every four years like other major football tournaments.