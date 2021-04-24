Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The authority” intends to increase the length of the maritime transport network by 188% to reach 158 km, and increase the number of passenger transport lines by 400% to reach 35 scheduled passenger lines. The plan also includes increasing the number of maritime transport fleet to reach 258 marine means, an increase of 32%, and increasing the number of marine transport stations to 79 stations, an increase of 65%, until 2030. Al Tayer added: “Maritime transport is an essential part of the transport system in The Emirate of Dubai, where the number of its users is estimated at 14 million passengers annually, and is witnessing a continuous growth in the number of transportation, stations and passengers. Maritime transport is the preferred option for many citizens, residents and tourists to move around, and enjoy watching the tourist and urban facilities on the banks of the Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal and the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

He confirmed that this year, the Authority will add four marine lines to the marine transport network, with a length of 10 km, bringing the total length to 89 km, as it will link the night market in Deira Islands with Al Ghubaiba station and the waterfront market station, as well as linking the Dubai Creek project with the Dubai station Festival City and Bluewater Station in the marine transportation network in Dubai Marina; And the heritage village at Al Jaddaf station and Dubai Festival City station.