According to the pictures published by the local media, the injuries of some of the victims are severe, while the child who was attacked by dogs on Wednesday suffers from deep wounds and strong psychological trauma, according to her family, who confirmed that her condition is critical and is subject to daily medical review.

A shocking statistic

The Directorate General of Erbil Health announced that the capital’s emergency hospitals recorded 124 cases of being bitten and attacked by stray dogs in just one month, i.e. an average of more than 4 attacks per day.

A statement issued by the Directorate said: “The total number of cases of infection as a result of attacks by dogs during the month of March amounted to 124 cases. They were referred to emergency hospitals east and west of Erbil.”

The statement added that “78 cases were referred to the West Emergency Hospital and 46 cases to the East Emergency Hospital.”

According to unofficial reports and statistics, the number of stray dogs in Erbil alone is about 20,000, a number that explains the heavy spread of these animals in various areas of the city and its residential neighborhoods.

This phenomenon is not confined to one city or governorate only, but is spread across all Iraqi regions and governorates, which is reflected in a frightening increase in the frequency of stray dogs attacking passers-by, especially children and young students.

What is the solution to end the problem of stray dogs?

Iraqi environmental activist Ahmed Khairallah, who launched a civil campaign to urge the responsible government agencies to take action to put an end to the escalation of incidents of dogs attacking people, says: “We are unfortunately facing a series of repeated brutal attacks in various regions and governorates from Basra to Erbil, and the first victims are children and students.” young schools, and unfortunately, the procedures of the competent authorities to deal with this phenomenon are shy, and do not rise to the level of curbing its danger.

Khairallah said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “This is why we launched a campaign on social networks to urge the authorities to put an end to the phenomenon of stray dogs spreading among communities and populated areas, to protect residents from their repeated attacks against them.”

He added, “For example, these dogs can be gathered in reserves or areas far from cities and towns, as they are multiplying at high rates, and have become a threat to the lives of residents of populated residential areas.”

He pointed out, “We do not call for killing stray dogs, but rather for removing them from population centers, as we are keen not to disturb the environmental and biological balance, but in the end, the priority is to protect human life in the face of this danger.”

Half a million stray dogs

According to identical estimates from Iraqi government and civil authorities, the number of these stray dogs exceeds half a million, including more than 100 thousand in the capital, Baghdad alone, which is a very large number, according to observers who warn of the exacerbation of the environmental and health consequences of this worsening problem.

The Law on Combating Stray Dogs in Iraq, No. (48) of 1986 in Article 4 provides for combating stray dogs on public roads, outside homes, in cities and rural areas, by killing, sniping, or any other method, and the Minister of Agriculture has the right to issue instructions based on the proposal of the competent department to organize this. .