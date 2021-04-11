“Douglas fir is sold out,” says Matthias Zimmer, “no more deliveries by the end of the year.” The master carpenter from the Palatinate also has no good news for customers who want to have their roof truss built with spruce, fir or pine. The delivery times for construction timber have been extended to up to 30 weeks since the beginning of the year, he says. The prices have risen by a further 30 percent during this time. For a few weeks now, carpenters have only been given fixed prices from wholesalers when placing an order, not when making inquiries. For better or worse, he must therefore also make the offers to his customers subject to a price reservation. Nobody knows what the wood will cost in the end.

Bernd Freytag Business correspondent Rhein-Neckar-Saar based in Mainz.

Only a few thought that lumber could become scarce in a densely wooded country like Germany. The hectic pace is all the greater now. “There is panic in the market, definitely,” says Carmen Schneider from the wood processing company Bestwood in Eberhardzell. The Swabian medium-sized company supplies everything you need for timber construction to Germany, Switzerland and Austria: roof trusses, wood insulation, panels and cross-laminated timber, which is currently very much appreciated by architects. Her company is being overrun with orders, she says, and Bestwood cannot accept new customers. “We can still deliver, but we have to fight.” The customers are already very scared.