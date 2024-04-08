The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has intensified its Ramadan programs at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Solo region of Indonesia, due to the increasing demand for the mosque in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan. The Authority has increased the number of iftar meals for the fasting person that are served daily, to 12,000 meals within the mosque’s campus and in the area. Around it, instead of 10,000 meals that the Authority has been providing daily since the beginning of Ramadan, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The Authority has begun implementing the directives of His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and has made the necessary arrangements to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of the Iftar program for fasting people inside the mosque and in the city of Solo in general. It said that the large numbers of worshipers who come to the mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan to perform Tarawih prayers and night prayers, It led to an increase in the number of iftar meals inside and around the mosque campus.

The Authority worked to involve the local population in implementing the project by providing basic food supplies to productive families who prepared meals for those who were fasting, in a gesture that embodies the spirit of solidarity and solidarity that characterizes the holy month of Ramadan.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority confirmed that its efforts in this regard came in support of the state's humanitarian initiatives for the benefit of brothers and friends during the holy month of Ramadan.

She pointed out that hundreds of volunteers from the region participated in organizing the distribution of meals to those who were fasting in the courtyards of the mosque and the surrounding areas, praising the spirit of cooperation that exists between it and the administration of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo.