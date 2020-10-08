The deterioration of peace in our country during 2019 has cost each Spanish 3,200 euros. Or what is the same: 4% of GDP. And in the world, adding all the conflicts and all the impact, the average is 1,700 euros per head. These are data from the latest Global Peace Index, an annual report by the Institute of Economy and Peace (IEP) The new edition of which is published this Wednesday and which analyzes how violence increases or decreases in 163 countries (99.7% of the world population) and what is the economic impact of these movements.

To do this, 23 indicators are used that measure how peaceful a country is in three aspects: the level of security in society, the scope of ongoing national or international conflicts, and the degree of militarization of the States. On this occasion, the impact of covid-19 as it will cause substantial changes in the functioning of society and businesses.

2019 left a trail of violent events in the world, both international and domestic: the wars in Libya or South Sudan, the Taliban conflict in Afghanistan, gang violence in El Salvador and, also in Europe, the strong protests of the yellow vests in France and the social movements after the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia in Spain, for example. There are all types and they are increasing, according to this index, which is renewed every year by a body considered the highest authority on the matter. All these events, and a few more, have contributed to the deterioration of the average level of peace, with a global fall of 0.34%. It is the ninth time in 12 years that the world situation worsens: since 2008, peace has decreased by 2.8%. Of the 23 indicators used to measure the degree of pacifism, 15 more countries have worse data in 2020 compared to 2008. Iceland, New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark are the five most peaceful countries in the world. At the bottom of the list are Afghanistan; Syria, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen. Spain is in 38th place out of 163, with an “optimal” peace index.

96 countries experienced at least one violent demonstration in 2019

Terrorism and armed conflicts have contributed the most to destroying world peace: in 97 countries terrorist activity has increased, while only 43 have lower levels. Social unrest has also increased: 96 countries experienced at least one violent demonstration in 2019 and during the last decade the number of riots increased by 282% and general strikes by 821%. “One of the most interesting parts of this year is that this research has been done on riots over the last decade and the numbers on the increase in general strikes and protests are staggering. There we clearly see the reflection of political destabilization and unrest in the last decade, “says Serge Stroobants, director of Europe and the MENA region in the IEP, for whom the results are pessimistic, but also optimistic because the degree of militarization has improved given the decrease in military spending and the amount of armed agents for every 100,000 people in no less than 113 countries. The indicator that has worsened the most is the impact of terrorism, and the one that has improved the most, the homicide rates.

The price of not living in peace

The economic impact of violence in the world was about 12.8 billion euros in 2019, 10.6% of world GDP or, what is the same: almost 1,700 euros per person. This is a slight improvement over the previous year, but if you look further back, the figure is much higher than it was a decade ago; specifically, 1,250 million euros more.

The price of losing the peace is defined as the expense related to containing, preventing and dealing with the consequences of violence, and is obtained from the sum of a series of associated direct and indirect costs. For example: military spending, losses in the GDP of countries at war due to the deterioration of economic activity and employment, the destruction of livelihoods, infrastructure, etc. due to war or terrorism … The main cost is, however, the reception of refugees and internally displaced persons, which is equivalent to 64% of the total spent.

The huge gap between the cost of violence in peaceful countries and violent countries is striking: Syria, South Sudan and Afghanistan, the three least peaceful in the ranking, cost between 50 and 60% of their GDP. In the most peaceful, the average was 3.9% of GDP. Another striking fact is the high cost of suicide, classified as a form of violence towards oneself. It was 670,000 million euros, which is even greater than that of armed conflicts and is measured by taking as a reference the productivity that the individual has ceased to have from the time he takes his life until he reached old age.



The impact of the new coronavirus

Covid-19 has affected humanity and will continue to affect it in countless ways. The crisis has increased tensions between the United States and countries such as China over the origin of the disease, or due to the role of the World Health Organization in managing the pandemic, and these are tensions that are expected to grow stronger as economies contract. Most of the indicators are going to deteriorate, and the only one that can improve is military spending, as countries will redirect resources to prop up their economies. “It is possible that those actors who are basically waging a war in other countries that are not their own no longer want to invest in them because their economic capacity has decreased due to the impact of the crisis,” says the regional director of the IEP .

In Europe, especially, an increase in political instability is expected, with more social protests and more general strikes, and also a reduction in humanitarian and development aid, which will affect countries that depend heavily on them such as Liberia, Afghanistan, Burundi or South Sudan, among others. Difficulties in obtaining loans and paying off debt, falling oil prices, rising unemployment … All the economic consequences will have an impact on global political and social stability.

What can be done so that the blood does not reach the river? Bet on what is called “positive peace”, which is defined as the set of attitudes, institutions and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies with stable economies. Higher levels of positive peace are statistically linked to higher income growth, better environmental outcomes, higher levels of well-being, better development outcomes, and greater resilience, “the researchers say.

To achieve this positive peace, there are eight pillars to ensure: having a stable government that provides quality public services, strengthening the business environment, respecting the human rights of all citizens, having good relations with neighboring countries, having the media. free and independent services that disseminate truthful and useful information, increase their human capital by promoting the development of knowledge, maintain low levels of corruption and distribute resources equitably. “We explain to governments that to save or develop their economy they don’t have to invest only in it. You can also invest in creating peace,” Stroobants asserts. “The figure we usually use is that a 1% increase in peace is equal to a 3% increase in a country’s GDP. Violence costs you thousands of euros every year. Take just 10% and imagine all the positive things that you can do with it. “

