Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany have risen significantly today, while actual flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany have remained flat. Data from pipeline operator Gascade showed that exit flows at the Malno measuring point on the German border were 443,549 kWh on Tuesday morning, up from 2926828 kWh at midnight. Actual flows, ie from origin to consumer, through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline amounted to 1,442,1508 kWh in the period from 06.00-07.00 GMT, unchanged from the previous day. Russia is reducing flows through the pipeline to only 20 percent of its capacity, saying the reason is maintenance work. Russia’s Gazprom said it was in the process of shipping 42.1 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine today, a slight increase from 41.8 million cubic meters yesterday.