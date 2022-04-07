Two plastic surgeons confirmed that the cosmetic sector began a full recovery phase at the beginning of this year, after a period of 36.7% decrease in the number of cosmetic clinic visitors, according to the Dubai Health Authority. Noting that the return of life to normal, after controlling the health situation, contributed to the recovery of this sector.

A consultant dermatologist and laser, assistant professor at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Khaled Al-Nuaimi, said that the “Corona” pandemic at times necessitated the closure of clinics, and the cancellation of operations, as a result of precautionary measures and measures, which made it a major reason for the decline of cosmetic clinics.

He added that the cosmetic sector began to recover gradually since the middle of last year, and entered the stage of total recovery at the beginning of this year, after the success of the national vaccination campaign.

Al-Nuaimi stated that cosmetic clinics witnessed an increase in demand from men compared to previous years.

Dr. Qasim Ahli, a consultant plastic surgeon in Dubai, stated that this year has witnessed a complete recovery of the cosmetic sector, after witnessing a decline during the Corona pandemic, due to the measures that were imposed, as well as people’s fear of turning to these clinics.

He pointed out that the demand for botox, filler, rejuvenation, and other cosmetic services is constantly increasing among both sexes. It is worth noting that the Health Authority has confirmed in previous reports that dermatology and cosmetology has become one of the most important specialized fields affecting the movement and market of medical tourism, which reflects the growing demand for this type of medical services, especially with the association of dermatology with many other diseases, besides The remarkable growth, and the noticeable demand for plastic surgery, and other complementary surgeries, in various societies, as well as the growing demand for advanced technologies and modern treatments associated with this medical specialization, and with it the roles of research centers, which became a constant challenge to provide scientific abstracts for dermatology, Chronic and non-chronic ones, and other preventive, curative and cosmetic drugs. According to the authority’s latest statistics, the number of visitors to skin care (cosmetic) clinics during the year 2020 reached about 223,507, a decrease of 36.7%, compared to 2019.

Statistics indicated a significant decrease in the number of those seeking this type of treatment, as most of them were females (85.2%, compared to 14.8% of males). The percentage of citizens attending these clinics was 46.8%, compared to 53.2% of residents. These clinics offer 18 types of treatment. The percentage of skin care treatment was 63.8% for permanent hair removal, 28.9% for fillers, and 10.6% for Botox.



