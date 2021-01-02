Nowadays the craze of foldable smartphones is increasing among the people. Many big smartphone maker companies are launching their foldable smartphone market. Talk about the year 2020, many companies including Motorola and Samsung launched their foldable phones. Now in the year 2021 also, the magic of foldable smartphone is going to take off. This year, many companies are preparing to launch great foldable smartphones. Which includes companies like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo. Apple is preparing to bring two of its foldable iPhones. At the same time, Xiaomi can also launch its 3 foldable smartphones. In such a situation, the craze of such phones is going to increase in the market once again with the news of the arrival of a foldable iPhone. Let us know what information has come about the foldable iPhone.

Foldable Iphone- There has been a discussion about Apple’s foldable phone for a long time. Now a new report is coming out about the testing of two foldable prototype iPhones of Apple. According to the news, both of these phones have been tested at Apple’s Foxconn factory in China. Which has a dual-screen, cleamshell foldable model whose design can be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razor.

The report says that both prototypes iPhone have passed all the tests. It is reported that Samsung’s OLED display can be used in Clemshell foldable phones. It is being said that this phone can be launched at the end of this year or in 2023. It is also news that after this phone comes in the market, Apple can shut down its iPhone mini. The price of a foldable iPhone can be up to $ 1,499, which is about 1 lakh rupees. After bringing Apple foldable iPhone, Samsung, Huawei and Motorola will join the list.

Xiaomi is bringing 3 Foldable phone Chinese company Xiaomi is also going to launch its 3 smartphones in the market this year. In such a situation, this can be a good option for those who are fond of buying a foldable phone at a low price. The company is bringing its out-folding, in-folding and Clemshell design phones. This phone of Xiaomi will be very similar to the design of Huawei Mate X. The size display of this smartphone can be up to 8-inches after being on-fold.

Samsung will also launch new foldable phone– At the same time, Samsung is also preparing for its new foldable phone. This new phone of the company can be named Galaxy Z Fold 3, which can be launched this time with a smaller display than Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new foldable phone display can be 7.55-inch, in addition the phone’s cover display can be 6.21-inch.