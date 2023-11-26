Home page World

In view of the increasing numbers, experts are in favor of double vaccination against corona and flu, especially for risk groups. It’s best to visit the doctor at the same time.

Munich – A double vaccination in the face of increasing case numbers: Doctors are making this urgent recommendation before the first Corona winter without rules in Germany. The number of people suffering from Covid-19 is rising again, and in some cases significantly. In its current report, the Robert Koch Institute reports a strong increase compared to the previous week, particularly among young people aged 15 to 34 and small children. Recently, a new Corona variant with unusual symptoms caused a stir.

Coronavirus: Doctors recommend vaccinations – numbers are increasing

According to the institute’s report, the number of laboratory-confirmed and reported corona infections last week was just over 22,000 (previous week: 21,800) and a total of almost 118,500 since the beginning of October. Compared to the same period last year, the number of serious respiratory diseases caused by Sars-CoV-2 caused “continues to be relatively lower,” it said. Overall, the institute’s experts assume that there were around 7.2 million acute respiratory diseases in the population last week.

In light of the new figures, medical representatives are increasingly urging people to rely on vaccinations for protection. This particularly applies to risk groups. But some doctors are still falling on deaf ears: “We have a very low demand for vaccinations,” said Andreas Gassen, chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, to the World on Sunday.

Gassen said that many people are understandably tired of vaccinations because of the enormous public pressure for corona vaccinations jerkin and the New Osnabrücker Zeitung. However, this could be problematic for risk groups. They should follow the vaccination recommendation in order to protect themselves – including against influenza. The vaccinations could also be combined: “Left arm flu, right arm Corona,” Gassen told the newspapers. In this way, you can also save yourself an extra visit to the doctor.

Doctors recommend double vaccination against flu and corona – “thousands” of flu deaths

Markus Beier, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, warned in the jerkin: “It is always important to emphasize: Corona can still be a serious illness for particularly vulnerable groups without appropriate vaccination protection.” According to Beier, the same thing could be said about the flu. According to Beier, in a “particularly violent flu season, tens of thousands of people are known to die from this disease.” Vaccination can protect against this – this is also the view of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). This advises people aged 60 and over or those with an underlying condition to get a flu vaccination every year from October to mid-December. According to the RKI report, there is still no evidence of an incipient flu wave.

According to Stiko’s assessment, people under 60 usually have basic immunity after two vaccinations and one illness or after three vaccinations. For people aged 60 and over or those who are at risk of a severe course of Covid-19, the Vaccination Commission recommends further booster vaccinations twelve months after the last vaccination or illness – preferably in autumn. Corona vaccinations are currently not necessary for healthy children and young people. (cgsc with dpa)