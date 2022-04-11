Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

There have been calls for the dissolution of the Parliament due to the current situation and the ongoing struggle between the winning forces in the elections over the formation of the new government. And looming political parties that the dissolution of Parliament may be the best option to get out of the crisis that prevents the formation of the government.

On the other hand, there is talk inside the political corridors that the current Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi is the expected and best option to continue to lead the government until the next elections.

According to high-ranking political sources, the Sadrist movement and the parties allied with it, such as the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the “Sovereignty Alliance” may put forward Al-Kazemi’s name as a settlement solution after the deadline given by Al-Sadr to the “coordinating framework” to form the government has passed.

The Supreme Judicial Council had expressed its opinion on the issue of dissolving the House of Representatives last February.

He stated that the treatment of political problems is carried out in accordance with the constitutional provisions, and no party, whether judicial or otherwise, may impose a solution to the political blockage except in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, stressing that the mechanisms for dissolving Parliament are restricted by the text of Article 64 of the Constitution. The leader of the “Sovereignty Alliance” Mishaan al-Jubouri said: The option of dissolving the House of Representatives exists in light of the political impasse in the country and the failure to form the federal government, despite the passage of several months since the early legislative elections.

Al-Jubouri said in a tweet on Twitter: “We are aware of the great burdens that will be imposed on the Electoral Commission and the entire state if Parliament votes to dissolve itself and call for new elections.”

He added, “Our talk about it is not a maneuver or a vacuum, but it is the inevitable option if the political impasse continues.” The Kurdistan Democratic Party considered the calls to dissolve parliament as “premature.” A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Dilshad Shaaban, said: “The dissolution of parliament is still early, despite the state of political impasse we are living in at the present time, in light of the failure to reach agreements on forming the next government.”

He added, “It is logical at the present time to open the door to negotiations with the aim of reaching a solution that will get us out of the crisis, and to make concessions to the other party in the national interest,” noting that dissolving the parliament would harm the Iraqi people.