For Chancellor Scholz, Ukraine must continue to receive financial and military support. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

The NATO summit in Washington is also about setting out the future course of support for Ukraine. The Chancellor stresses that Putin cannot play for time.

Berlin – Before the NATO summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) once again assured Ukraine of long-term support against the Russian war of aggression. “And it is good that we have reinforced this again in recent days with a very clear message: We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it is necessary,” said Scholz in Berlin before his departure for the meeting in Washington.

He referred to arms deliveries and the joint initiative of the most important industrialized countries. The G7 countries had agreed at their summit in Italy to finance a loan package worth around 50 billion US dollars (around 47 billion euros) with the help of interest from frozen Russian state assets.

Scholz said this was a clear sign of solidarity, but also a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin cannot rely on “sitting out this war and waiting until support for Ukraine wanes.” dpa