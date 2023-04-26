According to pension experts, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) it has data verification systems that generate alerts so that pension applications can be reviewed in greater depth and detail.

The expert Armando Galván, who advises citizens to obtain pensions, indicates that the IMSS has detected cases in which the Institute’s workers themselves can take money from people to generate unsubstantiated pensions.

Taking advantage of their jobs, these corrupt workers apply a fictitious generation of weeks quoted within the IMSS systems and accepting Modality 40 payments that were not made in a timely manner, situations that the Institute can detect with its computer systems.

This is reviewed in detail, because through these types of illegal acts, very high pensions can be generated for workers who did not really meet the requirementswhich turn out to be very onerous for the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

The expert indicates that, due to this type of situation, IMSS is paying more attention to retirement processes in generalwhich can cause delays in these procedures, since the reviews are more exhaustive to avoid any irregular situation.

Galván affirms that the pensions that have a special interest from the IMSS are the highestwhich were generally obtained through the voluntary continuation of the mandatory regimen, known as modality 40.

The Institute checks that the payments have been made correctly and it is verified that it has not been recurred in a simulation on behalf of the person to obtain his validity of rights and be able to register in modality 40.

However, revisions also occur because the IMSS had been being sued by many beneficiarieswho claimed that the pension they were given was wrong, which generated high costs for the Institute.

It is because of this that the IMSS reviews all retirement processes in more detail, situation that generates delays of up to six months or a yearwhen previously it was normal for the process to be resolved within two months.

In some cases, it was also detected that rights holders filed demands to the IMSS to claim an adjustment of your pensionpointing out that it was taller than the one they were given.

In these cases, normally the Institute lost those lawsuitss and paid the plaintiff the amount claimed, a situation that began to become general in certain areas of the country.

That’s why, now the IMSS reviews in more detail and the verification processes are more exhaustive and therefore take more time.

In addition, it is being reviewed that people who have won lawsuits against the IMSS; they have not done it with false information.

If such irregularities are detected, the pensioner must return the money that it did not correspond to him and You will run the risk of your pension being withdrawn permanently.