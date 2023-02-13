Mexico City.- The gasoline purchases and diesel abroad by companies private in the country increased in the last months of last yearaccording to an analysis of Energy Monitor.

He pointed out that according to the report with figures from the Ministry of Energy (Sener), last November gasoline purchases reached 150 thousand barrels per daythe highest monthly volume from October 2021and representing an annual growth of 5.3 percent.

“This breaks the eight-month streak of falls compared to the same period a year earlier and in this way private companies captured a third of the import market,” he said. Jose Angel Vela, Director of Energy Monitor.

For their part, diesel imports from private firms reached a daily average of 105 thousand barrels in November 2022, which represented an increase of 36.5 percent per yearl, the biggest advance since May 2021.

The main points of intermediation of oil imports were Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Sinaloa, which took a share of this activity of 34, 21 and 11 percent, respectively.

The geographical areas that consumed these imported fuels the most were the area of ​​the Gulf, the Northwest and the Northeast with 127, 84 and 77 thousand barrels diaries for the month of November.

Alejandro Montufar, CEO of the Petrointelligence platform, stressed that although private imports increased, Pemex continued to keep most of the imports.

“Pemex continues to have gasoline above 80 percent of imports and diesel above 70 percent,” he said.

In addition, he commented that speaking of imports, it cannot be asserted that private imports are constantly growing.

“There is volatility, it’s not like private prices always go up when Pemex is going down, some private months recover a bit, other months Pemex has it, etc.,” Montufar explained.