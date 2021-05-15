For

Cledis Candelaresi

Special for Bugle

The price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) will have increased from April to the end of June by 21% but this will rise would not reach everyone who uses this fuel thanks to an increase in the subsidy. However, neither this increase nor the growing fiscal effort are sufficient to satisfy the companies in this complex chain, which aspire to have state aid themselves to avoid a presumed collapse.

The sequence of unhappiness includes LPG producers, who complain that the gas they use as an input has become drastically more expensive in dollars, and fractionators, who claim to need charge at least $ 200 more for each 10-kilo jug to get out of the red and that this increase is reserved almost exclusively for distributors.

The State, fiscally exhausted, will allocate almost 2,800 million pesos in the sixth month of the year to protect the 2.3 million protected consumers, which could exceed the provisions of the current Budget law, which contemplated 13,800 million pesos of subsidy for butane throughout the year.

After having frozen prices since July 2019, producers, fractionators and distributors had an increase of 22% last October that was transferred to the final price of that carafe, the most demanded. Added to that improvement is another similar one now, which will be covered in part by buyers and in part by the treasury, if they make up the payroll of subsidized persons: the national subsidy went from 254 pesos per unit in March to 326 in April and will reach 338 in June. A 33% jump.

As a result of the permanent negotiation between the companies in the sector with the secretariat of Darío Martínez, it is very possible that another price correction from July, entered the winter for 18 million LPG users, most of them outside the state protection.

45% of Argentine LPG is already exported a value that doubles that recognized in the domestic market for butane, the star variant on the local market. Most of this derivative is marketed through carafes, primarily in its 10-kilo format.

This is a product with price regulated and subsidized by the Nation for beneficiaries of the Alimentar card: each plastic is credited monthly with the aid corresponding to 3.7 bottles.

To this help from the central power is added another provided by provinces and municipalities, with their own criteria and sometimes unpredictable modes of implementation.

There are cities in the interior where the communal government delivers the product twice a week free of charge to a very few beneficiaries and the rest depend on a supplier with an erratic frequency that sells them at 60% of the price. In other places, consumers receive a voucher to buy liquefied gas, including Patagonian provinces that collect part of the royalties from gas producers that also produce LPG with carafes.

Paradoxically, this product generally consumed by citizens who are at the base of the income pyramid, it costs three times that of gas for networks, which has not yet reached many areas of the country.

Another situation is that of propane, the other version of LPG, which is dispatched in 45-kilo tubes or other larger containers, such as the cylinders that supply the countries. The price of this product is free and, as a consequence, higher and with large gaps depending on the provider, which make it oscillate between 4,200 and 9,000 pesos per unit.

According to the law that governs the sector, the Economy sets the price of butane based on costs, contemplating a “reasonable profitability” of the companies involved and taking as export value limit: you cannot sell internal borders more expensive than external borders.

For LPG producers, export parity is a very distant ceiling. They can sell at 390 pesos the ten kilos that fractionators cannot charge more than 126 pesos, according to the latest resolution of the Ministry of Energy.

This amount is far from satisfactory for a nucleus of companies led by YPF, Mega, Transportadora de Gas del Sur and PAE. With different impact depending on the firm, the business it is complicated by the rise in the price of wholesale gas that in the last year it would have risen 50% in dollars. They cannot export everything they would like and they feel trapped between the price of an input that went up by elevator and the price of sale of LPG to the domestic market that goes by stairs.

The fractionators seem to be even more uncomfortable and publicly proclaim what they have already made known to the Government: that they need raise at least 200 pesos the 236 that can be charged for a 10-kilo jug to the distributor, the last employer link in the chain.

“Either they authorize us another rate or we need a subsidy to avoid bankruptcy,” says Pedro Cascales, from the Argentine Chamber of Liquefied Gas Companies (Cegla), where the YPF, Extragas and Amarilla brands are strongly carved.

In 2008, the Nation had implemented a subsidy for companies in the sector, which since 2015 was replaced by an aid exclusively for the demand for butane, fuel from the smallest carafes. On this base in 2019 the Home Program was created, still in force in the national budget.

Unlike natural gas through networks, which is particularly scarce in winter and requires millions of imports, LPG had so far a guaranteed offer, despite the claims for higher prices in the regulated business segments made by companies.

It is an intricate market, with concentration through subsidiary firms and disputes that over time managed to gradually modify the distribution map, despite the fact that both producers and fractionators participate based on assigned quotas.

The State does not have adequate tools to control what it should by law, not even a sufficient body of inspectors to review compliance with quality standards of more than a hundred fractionation plants distributed throughout the country. These have assigned quotas based on the amount of containers they have enabled, which can be filled up to four times a year for a decade.

Modifying this distribution of quotas to supply the domestic market is not an easy task and gives rise to strong bids to sustain an activity almost reviled by companies but from which no one seems to want to leave.

With the addition of VAT, Gross Income and the additional for shipping, the bottle with the highest demand in the country ranges between 530 and 700 pesos according to the place of the country in which it is consumed.

Butane has less calorific value than propane and a typical family may need several per month, particularly in cold weather. The question is whether that price will increase again from July 1, if the national state can go out into the ring by increasing subsidies further or if it maintains the status quo.

Somehow this definition also depends on what is the criterion that is imposed internally in the ministry of Martín Guzmán, who tries to balance the public accounts by containing the growing subsidies.

Look also

Look also

