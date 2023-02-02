The number of murdered women in Jalisco in January increased compared to the amount registered in the same period of 2022.

The difference between one period and another was three victims, according to records from the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The figures revealed that this year there were at least 19 deaths, including the double case in the Municipality of Poncitlán, Jalisco, 19 percent more than the 16 cases in January 2022.

“It is a specific example of how extreme violence has gotten out of control. For me it speaks of the serious problem of impunity that we live here in Mexico and the idea that, in most cases, these types of crimes can be committed without consequences,” said ITESO researcher Danielle Strickland.

“It’s not enough public politics; there has been great progress, we are working in very difficult and unfavorable conditions, but there is definitely much more to do.”

For María Eugenia Suárez, from the UdeG, multiple factors associated with the inequalities of the Country.

“Why does it go up and why does it go down (statistics)? There is no complete explanation; there are multiple factors: one is the opening to the narrative of violence against women.

“But the violence It has also been installed as a form and social relationship of conflict that covers all areas, to all social classes, and it seems that it is like one of the pillars that give meaning and organization to relationships as a community, as a society”, Indian.

Among the causes, according to a study on the family femicide intimate that he did with other colleagues, there is drug use, particularly “crystal”, both in aggressors and in some women.

“(But) there is also a lot of intrigue from relatives and neighbors against offenders and victims. There are also homicides that are related to organized crime, but we still do not have all the information we would like, nor the entire map to understand what is happening,” he said.

“It is important to measure the criminal incidence, but measuring homicides does not allow us to understand in depth how these crimes are behaving; we need much more qualitative empirical evidence, from the context from which the violence occurs”.

Suárez regretted that the context of the current violence against women does not indicate that the problem will be solved soon or in the medium term.

red boot

Last January they killed more women in the State than in the same month of 2022.

January 2022: 16

January 2023: 19