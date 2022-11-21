To weigh on the shoulders of Italians and motorists, in addition to expensive fuel and to energy crisisalso comes theincrease in traffic fineswhich thus follows the trend ofinflation. From the January 1, 2023 in fact the infringements to the Traffic Laws increase by 11%following thebiennial update of administrative sanctions. The latest adjustment of tariffs there was at the end of 2020, when the amounts were revised to down by 0.2%.

Increased traffic fines, why

From 1 January 2023, road fines will increase by 11% due to an automatic rate update, which is based on a Istat parameter, the foi, the consumer price index for blue- and white-collar households. In practice, if inflation rises, the cost of traffic offenses also rises, as envisaged by the Highway Code. Indeed in 2020, due to thenegative inflationthe amounts were revised to 0.2% discount.

From 1 January 2023, the increases foreseen by inflation will take effect on fines

However, an increase is now expected given that the Foi index (published in July 2022) reports a +9.8% compared to the same month two years earlier (even if the November figure will be used for the calculation). The increase by the end of 2022 will therefore be put in black and white in a interministerial decree.

New traffic fines from January 2023

How much are the new traffic fines from January 2023? In practical terms, ASAPS, the Polstrada Supporters Association, has quantified the amount of the increase on the main road fines. For example, a penalty for parking ban would go from 42 to 46 euros, illegal access to the ZTL from 83 to 92 euros and excess speed between 10 and 40 km/h from the current 167 to 185 euros. Even the fine for the use of a mobile phone while driving would go from 165 to 181 euros.

From 2023, the fine for speeding between 10 and 40 km/h would go from 167 to 185 euros

ASAPS itself, while respecting the Highway Code, warns of the danger of this increase in road fines, especially in a period of strong economic crisis for citizens.

With the expensive bills and the economic difficulties affecting Italian families, many of these fines risk not being paid and ASAPS always denounces the danger of road “default”.: “the fines will exasperate motorists and will never be paid or only minimally, as demonstrated by the drop in receipts from the state budget and local authorities, in terms of voluntary collection”.

How much the Municipalities collect from fines

The purpose of a fine is not to raise cash, but to make the motorist aware of compliance with the Highway Code, with the proceeds to be allocated to safety and to maintenance road surface and markings. Unfortunately more and more Local societies and above all i Common they use the tool of the traffic ticket for make cash. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, only in the 21 main Italian cities in 2021 were cashed 400 million euros in fines and not all proceeds were used for road maintenance or signage.

The Municipality of Milan in 2021 collected over 100 million euros from road fines

Only the the municipality of Milanfirst in this special classification, cashed 102.6 million for violations of the Highway Code, of which almost 13 million from speed cameras. Of these, only 44.8 million they were destined for road and asphalt maintenance, for the purchase and modernization of the fleet of vehicles available to Municipal agents.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 FINES FOR ROAD INFRACTION

👉 Speed ​​cameras, regulation of use for the Municipalities

👉 ROAD CODE ALERT Stay up to date on all the news regarding the Highway Code.

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK