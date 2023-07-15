The LGBT Parade in Shanghai, China’s largest city, which began in 2009, was one of the few public events that allowed the manifestation of sexual diversity in the country. However, for the past three years, it has not been held.

One of the reasons given for the cancellation after the last edition, held in 2020, was that the event could not take place in the following years because of the restrictions generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. But three years later, after the crisis, the event continued without receiving authorization for its realization.

At the time it was cancelled, in 2020, the organization responsible for the event did not give any official reason.

“Shanghai PRIDE regrets to announce that we are canceling all future activities and taking a break from the event schedule. We love our community and are grateful for the experiences we share together,” organizers said in a statement on the popular WeChat messaging app used by most Chinese citizens.

“No matter what happens, we will always be proud, and you should be too,” the statement added.

The Shanghai LGBT Parade was one of the most famous in Asia and attracted around 2,000 people in its first edition in 2009. It was held every year until its cancellation.

The organization’s decision not to hold the event came at a time when China has been taking strides in suppressing the few rights that homosexuals still have in the country.

Media outlets stated that the cancellation of the event happened precisely because of increased repression by local authorities against demonstrations of this type and the fear that the organizers were feeling. According to some defenders of the cause, the Chinese Communist Party does not look favorably on the manifestations of the LGBT community in the country.

As the BBC reported in 2021, the Xi Jinping regime has been working in recent years to remove from the Chinese media what the state classifies as “effeminate style”.

Such a “style”, according to the regulatory agency for radio, TV and internet in the country, is considered a “vulgar influence” for citizens and should be “avoided”. In addition, the agency also established criteria for “moral” and “political” conduct to be included in the selection of individuals who would participate in programs on Chinese TV.

At the time, the agency also pledged to promote what it called “more masculine images of men” in Chinese media and that it would place more emphasis on programs, events and demonstrations that showcased “true socialist values”.

The suppression of gay rights in China is nothing new. The country has been rigidly censoring matters that refer to the topic for a long time. Hollywood films released in Chinese theaters have already had scenes that address issues related to the cause censored by the regime.

In addition, China has also smeared the ears of young people pop stars in her TV and internet appearances, to hide her earrings or piercings. Tattoos and hairstyles on men have also been blurred on several occasions. Such restrictions may explain why the Chinese regime no longer authorized the organization of Shanghai PRIDE.

Repression

In June, the Bloomberg news agency reported that a series of sudden cancellations of concerts, conferences and meetings was taking place in China. According to the report, the main events affected were related to the LGBT community, such as some celebrations of “Gay Pride Month” scheduled for this month in some provinces of the country. In addition, an LGBT center of some relevance in Beijing was also affected by the increase in repression and closed its doors after 15 years of existence without a specific reason.

“We regretfully announce that, due to forces beyond our control, the Beijing LGBT Center will stop operating today,” said those responsible for the center at the time of its closure in May on WeChat.

In 2021, on WeChat itself, several groups of young people debating issues related to the LGBT community were closed without explanation.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoningue Province, which is located in northeast China, an event alluding to “Pride Month” usually celebrated in June was postponed due to “force majeure”, a term that is often associated with Chinese regime intervention. .

In interviews with the Chinese news website South China Morning Post in 2021, experts pointed out that there is a tendency in China to link homosexuality and LGBT people with Western lifestyles or “capitalist and bourgeois decadence”. For members of the Chinese regime, the LGBT movement and events related to “Gay Pride”, such as the Shanghai LGBT Parade, are an “imported western influence” and a direct consequence of “extreme consumerism”.

The same experts said that this idea is worrisome especially in the context of rising tensions in relations between China and the West. In their view, the justification that homosexuality is a Western concept imported into the country may open the way for even stronger repression of homosexual rights in the country in the future.