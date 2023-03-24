The refusal of Government to deliver public information for considering it reserved or confidential, non-existent or simply not responding, increased 16.7 percent last year, reported the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

In his 2022 Labor Report, which was presented yesterday before the Senate, the Institute It registered that between October 2021 and September 2022, it received 20,197 means of challenge, due to the refusal of information or because it was delivered incomplete.

By exposing these data to the senators yesterday, the president of INAIBlanca Lilia Ibarra, stressed that this body works for the citizens, not for the public power.

“When the answers of the obligated subjects do not satisfy the people, they can go to the INAI to request your intervention. That is why we insist: the Institute does not work for the powers of the State; works for the people and strengthens their ability to defend themselves,” said the official.

access to the public information in the hands of the Government is a citizen’s right and the INAI is the autonomous entity that guarantees that it is fulfilled.

In recent weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has questioned the role of said body and, as happened with thel INE, He questioned the budget that the Institute receives and which is around 984 million pesos.

The president of the INAYesterday I defended the autonomy of the organization and considered that the opening of information is part of the democratic process that our country is experiencing, and called on citizens to defend that right.

“Resistance to advertising can be part of any process of democratic consolidation, and we trust that society, which yesterday made this institute emerge, today will know how to articulate sufficient demands to strengthen it and, with it, become stronger,” Ibarra highlighted.

According to the INAI, it received 1,72 complaints for non-compliance, of which it admitted 543. Of these, 46 were from ISSSTE; 26, from the SFP; 25, from Customs, and 21, from the Interior.