Hyundai Motor India has increased its sub compact SUV Hyundai Venue price. The price of petrol variants has been increased by Rs 12,000. At the same time, the price of diesel models has come down by Rs 7,000. The company has taken this decision during the festive season when most companies are offering discounts on their products.After the price hike, the price of petrol variants of Hyundai Venue has gone between Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 11.65 lakh. At the same time, the price of diesel model is now 8.17 lakh to 11.59 lakh rupees. The company’s car is one of the best-selling cars in its segment.

These variants are closed

With the increase in the price of the car, the company has also removed some variants from its line up. The company has decided to discontinue the SX and SX (O) variants. These variants come with dual tone.

Kia sonnet makes Venue expensive

With this price hike, the Hyundai Venue has become costlier than the recently launched Kia sonnet. The starting price of the Venue is now Rs 4000 more than the Kia Sonet. However high end variants of the Venue are still cheaper than Sonnet.

Engine and power

This car comes with 3 engine options. There is a 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 82 bhp power and 114 Nm peak torque. This engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other is a 1.4-liter diesel engine, which generates 89 bhp power and 220 Nm peak torque. It has a 6-speed manual gearbox. The third is a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which generates 118 bhp power and 172 Nm peak torque. With this engine, the option of 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-automatic automatic transmission has been given.