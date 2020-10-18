Kaspersky Lab has noticed an increase in the popularity of fraudulent surveys on the Internet. This was reported by Izvestia.

In the first eight months of 2020, more than 2.5 thousand fraudulent sites with paid surveys were identified, which is 2.6 times more than in the same period last year. The damage caused is estimated at billions of rubles.

To attract victims, attackers promise a large reward for completing the survey – tens and even hundreds of thousands of rubles. However, before that, they ask to pay a small commission, as a rule, amounting to several hundred rubles. In reality, there is no remuneration, and the fraudsters pocket the commission. In some cases, payment card data is stolen during surveys.

Igor Bederov, CEO of Internet-Rozysk, associates the growing popularity of fraudulent polls with the ease of implementation and low risk for cybercriminals. This is due to the fact that damage up to five thousand rubles is qualified as an administrative offense.

In September, it was reported that after the recession of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, cases of deception of citizens by fraudsters acting under the guise of bank employees became more frequent. The surge came in June, when most of the restrictions were lifted.