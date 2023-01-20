February 2023 pensions, increases start: here’s how much

In February the pensions with the expected increases for those who didn’t already get them in January. How much do payslips grow? Of 7.3%, with the addition of 5.3% on the previous month and 2%, which was already paid in November for all pensions not exceeding 2,692.32 euros. According to the 2023 Budget law, checks not exceeding four times the minimum treatment (i.e. amounts equal to 2,101.52 euros) will have a 100% revaluation. Degressive increase for higher pensions. Meanwhile, INPS has announced the dates for pension payments in February 2023: it starts on Wednesday 1st February, when the social security institution will pay the pension check to all those who have credited them in their bank or postal current account.

Increased pensions: 121 euros more? That’s who

The echelons according to the maneuver will no longer be three, but six, so the checks between four and five times the minimum amount or those between 2101.52 euros and 2626€, will take an assessment of 85%. Who receives a pension of 2,626 euros in February it will have an increase of 162 euros. Checks between 2,626 and 3,152 will be revalued by 53%. An example? Pensions from 3,150 in the February coupon they will be increased by 121 euros.

Minimum pensions: increases to 600 euros for over 75s

The minimum pension for the over 75swill go from 525 euros (in 2022) to 600 euros per month: 697 euros in February with the equalization revaluation. The under 75s? For them, in addition to the 7.3% inflation revaluation, there will be a further 1.5% revaluation, bringing the monthly allowance to around 570 euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

