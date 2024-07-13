The Justice Commission in the state Congress is studying a modification to harmonize article 180 BIS of the state Penal Code with article 199 of the Federal Penal Code in relation to the Olimpia Law to increase penalties for digital violence in the state.

The Olimpia Law refers to a series of reforms that aim to recognize digital violence as a crime that violates people’s sexual privacy through digital media.

In Chihuahua, the situation was addressed in 2021 within the State Penal Code in its numeral 180 BIS, which imposes a penalty of six months to four years in prison and 100 to 200 days of fine to anyone who receives images, texts or voice or audiovisual recordings of erotic or sexual content from a person and reveals them.

However, the initiative submitted by PRI deputy Georgina Zapata and currently being studied in Commissions seeks to match the penalty to that contemplated by the Federal Penal Code and increase it to six years in prison and a fine of 500 to 1,000 Units of Measurement and Update.

Criminal analysis specialist José Carlos Hernández Aguilar reported that 78 percent of cyber crimes are sexual in nature, including bullying, grooming and sextortion, among others. And in light of this problem, he explained, “this socio-criminogenic phenomenon tells us about a reality that is so atrociously aggressive to the psyche of people, particularly girls, boys and adolescents.”

In this sense, he commented that this situation is inferred in a society with a context of overflowing sexuality without any limits, where social networks and online dating groups contribute to much of it without real or legal control.

In one of her last visits to the state of Chihuahua, Olimpia Coral Melo said that the state is the one that least punishes crimes that threaten the sexual privacy of people through the dissemination of images.

For this reason, it was considered necessary to develop more programs to prevent digital violence for girls, boys and adolescents.

On April 29 last year, the Olimpia Law was approved at the federal level, however, it had been repealed in Chihuahua, although it was later approved, but with very low penalties.