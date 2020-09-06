Highlights: Women’s participation in stock markets has increased during Kovid-19 epidemic

new Delhi

The participation of women in the stock markets has increased during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Experts believe that women are now taking interest in the stock markets due to the contribution of household expenses during the epidemic and due to pay cuts and layoffs. In addition, interest rates on term deposits (FDs) of banks are coming down, due to which women are considering other options of savings. The interesting fact is that most of these women are investing in stock markets for the first time. A large number of them are housewives.

Shankar Valayya, director of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Retail participation in the stock markets has increased during the lockdown. This also applies to women. Women are now considering other investment options in view of the cut in interest on FDs. “One of the advantages during the lockdown was that women have deepened their knowledge of the capital market through digital solutions,” he said. Online brokerage company Upstocks said that the accounts opened by women during April to June 2020 increased by 32 percent compared to the previous quarter. 70 percent of these women are investing in stock markets for the first time.

35 percent of the brokerage company’s female clients are housewives. Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Upstocks, said, “For reasons like salary cuts, job layoffs, now women also want to contribute to the family’s expenses.” This has led to an increased attraction for the stock markets. ”According to Upstocks, 74 per cent of the female customers are from second and third tier cities like Visakhapadyattanam, Jaipur, Surat, Ranga Reddy, Nagpur, Nashik, Gantur.

Prakash Gagdani, Chief Executive Officer of 5 Paisa.com, said that women investors are now managing their money better. In the past, most women were reluctant to invest in stocks, but now due to easy technology and easy information about the market, their attraction towards the stock markets is increasing.