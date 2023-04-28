The protesters called for the activation of an emergency plan to combat various forms of violence against women, pointing to the limited results of Law No. 58 of 2007, due to its weak implementation within the courts and the security authorities.

In a statement, women’s organizations considered that “the killing of women is nothing but an inevitable consequence of the state’s failure to protect its citizens and its complicity with the repeated episodes of violence, especially since most of the women victims had, before their death, sought protection from the relevant authorities.”

Observers say that despite the development of legislation to empower and protect women in Tunisia, the weakness of its implementation on the ground has led to an increase in the level of violence against women in recent years, and the recurrence of its maximum form, represented in murders.

bleak picture

The figures reveal that there were many victims in Tunisia, during the month of Ramadan, when three wives were killed by their husbands in separate governorates of the country, whether they were stabbed with a sharp object or suffocated.

The death toll from the murders of women on April 15 has reached 9 since the beginning of this year, according to the Women’s Voices Association.

Previous reports by civil society organizations indicated that the year 2022 witnessed 15 cases of killing of women.

Sarah bin Saeed, head of the Women’s Voices Association, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the killings of women have turned into a scourge affecting society, which prompted activists to take action today and express their anger towards everything that women face.

The activist defending women’s rights considered that the killing of women may seem like a mere murder, but it hides behind it a series of violence against women that ends in murder.

The figures announced regarding these crimes remain incomplete, due to the lack of official statistics and the sufficiency of the efforts of civil bodies in counting the victims and adopting their cases, especially since the protection requests of many battered women were not considered by the judiciary, and some of them lost their lives while waiting for the intervention of the state to protect and apply the law against the aggressors.

Activist Sarah bin Saeed confirms her determination to continue the struggle for the cause of women’s vulnerability to implement legislation and protect them from violence, which increases during economic and social crises.

For her part, the head of the Women and Citizenship Association in El Kef Governorate, Karima Brini, confirmed that since the killing of the victim, Rebekah Sharni in 2021, with her police husband’s weapon, they have been working within the association to improve the protection of women, especially victims of marital violence.

Al-Birini considered that the recent move of the Ministry of Women and the Family to announce an in-depth study to find out the causes and circumstances of women’s murders is considered the most serious in years.

The feminist activist stressed that their work in the field is important, but it cannot compensate the state apparatus in understanding the imbalances that occurred within society and led to the killing of women, especially since the majority of the murdered women notified the authorities of their exposure to violence and sought protection before they were killed.

symbolic funeral

The activists held a symbolic funeral for the victims of women’s murders in front of the government headquarters and the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice in the capital, to alert the official authorities of their responsibilities in combating violence against women, and to demand an end to impunity and the strict application of the law.

Feminist and human rights organizations called on the state to draw up a national plan to combat marital violence and prevent the killing of women, and to implement Law No. 58 of 2017, which relates to the elimination of violence against women, and to follow up on its implementation and amend it to include reference to condemning the killing of women.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Women and the Family had previously denounced the frequency of murders of women by their husbands, at a rate that exceeds approximately one murder per month (15 crimes in 2022).

The need to change mindsets

Professor of Sociology, Najat Al-Arari, commented in statements to the site that the absence of statistical data on the killing of women is the absence of these crimes by the state, warning of the exacerbation of crimes in conjunction with the Corona pandemic, the home quarantine procedures, and the difficult economic and social conditions in the country.

The professor of sociology considered that normalization with violence is one of the main factors in the occurrence of murders of women, in addition to the factor of traditional education in Tunisian social circles, which gives priority to the family at the expense of the individual, and requires women to sacrifice for the sake of the family and children and accept violence.

Al-Arari says that the murders of women do not happen for the first time, but rather after a series of violence in which the partner persists in using moral, psychological and material violence.

And she called for educating society about the seriousness of crime from the state and civil society to change mentalities so that it rejects violence that destroys families, so women lose their lives through death, husbands in prison, and children through homelessness.