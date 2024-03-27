At least 76 people died in the last 24 hours under the attacks of Israeli troops in Gaza, when they intensify their attacks mainly against the south of the enclave, including Rafah. The increase in bombings in that area, where more than half of the population has fled, increases fears among the internally displaced that a land incursion is coming there, as Benjamin Netanyahu's government has promised. Israel alleges that this operation is “necessary” to “eliminate” Hamas, despite international calls to stop this offensive due to the magnitude of civilian casualties it would cause.

The southern Gaza Strip was subject to intense Israeli bombardment during the early hours of Wednesday, March 27.

Among the towns hit are the city of Khan Younis and neighboring Rafah, where more than 1.5 million internally displaced people are taking refuge.

The attacks, which hit homes and the surroundings of two hospitals, left at least 12 people dead in Khan Younis and at least 11 members of the same family massacred in Rafah, but in the midst of the assaults that impact the entire besieged enclave died 78 Gazans, in the last 24 hours, as indicated by the local Ministry of Health.

The total number of fatalities rose to 32,490.

The sound of explosions and columns of smoke were observed in Gaza City, witnesses cited by the AFP news agency described.

In that town, Israeli troops have resumed attacks against the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the enclave.

A fireball explodes during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. © AFP/Said Khatib

The fireballs were also observed during the night in Rafah, the last corner near the border with Egypt, where Israel's ground forces have not entered, but given the increase in air attacks, the population fears that this offensive is coming. as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised.

Where is the Security Council? Where should we go?

Gazan Jamil Abu Houri assured Reuters that the intensification of air assaults is Israel's way of showing its disdain for the UN Security Council resolution, approved last Monday, March 25, and which demands an end to the immediate fire.

“The bombing has increased and they have threatened us with an incursion, and they say that they have received the green light for the incursion in Rafah. Where is the Security Council? (…) Look at our little ones. Look at our children. Where are we going? “Should we go? Where should we go?” Abu Houri stressed.

Despair and fear spread among a population that cannot find safe places to shelter from attacks and is not allowed to leave the territory.

The years-long blockade in the Strip is now total after Israel began its offensive, in response to the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, a situation that prevents the smooth passage of humanitarian aid and has already caused deaths from hunger and dehydration. , as the enclave's hospitals, the UN and the European Union have denounced.

“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say. I can't understand what happened. My parents. My father with his displaced friends who came from Gaza City (…) They were all together, when suddenly they all disappeared like dust,” said in Rafah Mussa Dhaheer, whose parents, aged 75 and 62, were among the dead.

Israeli forces keep Khan Younis' two main hospitals, Al-Amal and Nasser Hospital, under a blockade imposed late last week.

Netanyahu: Hamas should understand that international pressure does not work on Israel

The Israeli Prime Minister's statements took place in the last few hours, an apparent challenge to the recent ceasefire resolution approved by the majority of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, but which the Jewish-majority State does not abide by.

It was above all a message to Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that his government's decision to cancel the scheduled visit of a delegation from his country to Washington was aimed at showing Hamas that Israel will not give in to growing international pressure to stop the war in Gaza.

“It was, above all, a message to Hamas, 'Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work,'” the Likud leader said in videotaped comments during a meeting with US Senator Rick Scott, who was visiting his home. country.

“The US decision in the Security Council was a very, very bad decision. The worst thing was that it encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from releasing the hostages and destroying Hamas,” Netanyahu added in a statement posted on his Platform X account.

PM Netanyahu: “My decision not to send the delegation to Washington in the wake of that resolution was a message to Hamas: Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work. I hope they got the message.” pic.twitter.com/RndOwDqzCO — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 27, 2024



On Tuesday, March 26, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in Washington. Despite the disagreements between the two governments over the land incursion plan in Rafah, the US has so far failed to persuade its ally to avoid the offensive it warns against.

“Gallant laid out in general terms an approach to how they would approach Rafah and the secretary (Austin) certainly appreciated the opportunity to discuss that with Minister Gallant (…) What we continue to reiterate, both publicly and privately, is that any type operation in Rafah must take into account the more than one million people who are sheltered there and take into account the lives of innocent civilians,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a later briefing.

In the American capital, Gallant stressed that his Government has no intention of stopping the plan of ground attacks in the city where most of them are displaced.. “Morally we have no right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza,” she said.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE